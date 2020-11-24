 YouTuber Emma Blackery explains erratic content in tearful vlog - Dexerto
YouTuber Emma Blackery explains erratic content in tearful vlog

Published: 24/Nov/2020 17:20

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Emma Blackery

YouTuber and musician Emma Blackery has explained why her content totally changed in the last two years and hit out at the music industry for “cruel” treatment in a tearful vlog.

Emma Blackery is a long-time British YouTuber who first began posting on the platform in 2012, she has 1.4 million subscribers and has been associated with other musicians who first began on YouTube such as Dodie Clark.

One of Emma’s most popular videos, which amassed almost 4 million views, revealed the truth behind YouTube rewind and how badly creators were treated during the filming of the 2017 version.

In 2018, Emma’s career expanded outside of YouTube and into the music industry after she released her debut album ‘Villains’ which charted at No.24 in the UK. However, between then and now, fans noticed she gained weight and her content was sporadic and irregular.

Emma Blackery YouTuber
Instagram: Emma Blackery
Emma said the stress made her gain a stone in weight

She said it took her so long to tell the story, because “for a long time I just felt a lot of shame over everything that happened. I felt as though I could have done more to stop all of it from happening to me. I felt like it was my fault.”

In the video, Emma explained what happened and that there was an individual, who she doesn’t mention by name, that broke her trust and overspent a huge amount of her money during the promotion of her music.

“It really hit home just how much money was being spent. I remember bursting into tears… because I finally allowed myself to see this individual who I’d allowed so much access to my business to my career. l had allowed this tour and this album to cost me money that was just absolutely absurd for the longest time after that I felt so much anger.”

She went on to explain how the stress affected her content, adding “I began behaving a bit more erratically. I changed my image, my videos were all over the place…I couldn’t cope with it. I flipped. I deleted all my social media. I took every single app off my phone.”

It also affected her on a personal level: “People have really loved to point out over the last year or so I gained a lot of weight… I gained over a stone. My skin broke out and I started to develop what I now know is a mild form of facial psoriasis.”

However, while she’s doing better, Emma finished by saying that her content will still be different from what it was before: “In case you’re wondering I’m just making things that make me happy because at this time right now I just need to focus on my own happiness.”

TikTokers Lexi Rivera and Ben Azelart explain why they broke up

Published: 24/Nov/2020 14:31

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Alexa Rivera

Internet personalities Lexi Rivera and Ben Azelart have explained why they broke up after three years together, in an emotional video posted to YouTube.

Lexi Rivera is known in association with her brother Brent who is one of TikTok’s biggest creators with 35 million followers, while Lexi herself has more than 14 million followers on the app. The siblings also have a combined 19.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ben Azelart is also heavily associated with the siblings and has himself built up a huge following of 11 million followers on TikTok. But fans were devastated to find out this week that the duo were no longer a couple.

Lexi and Ben posted a video explaining why, saying that they thought they owed their fans the truth. Lexi said: “I have so much respect for Ben and he’s like literally one of the best people I’ve ever met in my entire life.” Ben responded, “I mean the same goes for me, Lexi is one of the nicest, sweetest, funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Lexi Rivera Ben Azelart break up
Instagram: Lexi Rivera
Lexi and Ben dated for three years

Addressing their viewers, Lexi explained why it took so long for them to officially break the news: “I know that it’s been super confusing for you guys and that is because it’s been just as confusing for us we’ve been very just on and off again and I don’t think we were really sure what we wanted to do until now.

“Having a relationship is one thing, but having a relationship online is a completely different story and it was very confusing for us. Honestly, it wasn’t easy being young like we were 15 and 16.

Lexi went on to say that the relationship no longer made them both happy. “We both had so much fun doing it, but I think as years went on it just became a little too complicated…I think what was hard is we want to make you guys happy as well as make ourselves happy.

“Ultimately we just didn’t do both and I think what’s most important was focusing on ourselves for now.”

Lexi and Ben finished by saying that they’re not parting ways forever and that they both felt it was just the wrong time to be together.