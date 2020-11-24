YouTuber Emma Blackery explains erratic content in tearful vlog - Dexerto

YouTuber and musician Emma Blackery has explained why her content totally changed in the last two years and hit out at the music industry for “cruel” treatment in a tearful vlog.

Emma Blackery is a long-time British YouTuber who first began posting on the platform in 2012, she has 1.4 million subscribers and has been associated with other musicians who first began on YouTube such as Dodie Clark.

One of Emma’s most popular videos, which amassed almost 4 million views, revealed the truth behind YouTube rewind and how badly creators were treated during the filming of the 2017 version.

In 2018, Emma’s career expanded outside of YouTube and into the music industry after she released her debut album ‘Villains’ which charted at No.24 in the UK. However, between then and now, fans noticed she gained weight and her content was sporadic and irregular.

She said it took her so long to tell the story, because “for a long time I just felt a lot of shame over everything that happened. I felt as though I could have done more to stop all of it from happening to me. I felt like it was my fault.”

In the video, Emma explained what happened and that there was an individual, who she doesn’t mention by name, that broke her trust and overspent a huge amount of her money during the promotion of her music.

“It really hit home just how much money was being spent. I remember bursting into tears… because I finally allowed myself to see this individual who I’d allowed so much access to my business to my career. l had allowed this tour and this album to cost me money that was just absolutely absurd for the longest time after that I felt so much anger.”

She went on to explain how the stress affected her content, adding “I began behaving a bit more erratically. I changed my image, my videos were all over the place…I couldn’t cope with it. I flipped. I deleted all my social media. I took every single app off my phone.”

It also affected her on a personal level: “People have really loved to point out over the last year or so I gained a lot of weight… I gained over a stone. My skin broke out and I started to develop what I now know is a mild form of facial psoriasis.”

However, while she’s doing better, Emma finished by saying that her content will still be different from what it was before: “In case you’re wondering I’m just making things that make me happy because at this time right now I just need to focus on my own happiness.”