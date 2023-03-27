YouTuber Chris Chan reportedly released from jail on court order

YouTuber Chris Chan has reportedly been released from a Virginia jail on an order from the court, and the reason is unknown.

Since August 1, 2021, YouTuber and Sonichu webcomic creator Chris Chan was arrested in Virginia on charges involving sexual assault against her mother.

She had been in custody at the Central Virginia Regional Jail since her arrest.

On March 27, 2023, social media erupted after discovering Chan had been released from jail, with some netizens receiving warning messages about her release.

As Twitter users began to notice the news about Chris Chan, the Virginia VINE website showed the former YouTuber as “out of custody” and “bonded out,” with a notice from the service warning various people about her release.

Just a few hours later, however, the VINE website was updated to show that Chan was in fact no longer in the custody of the Central Virginia Regional Jail, but had been released by a court order.

When looking up Chris Chan’s name on the Virginia court’s website, we found proof that she was issued a transportation order on March 27, but the reason is still unknown.

The listing also shows that the former YouTuber has a hearing on August 8, 2023.

Chris Chan’s current whereabouts are unknown, but the recent change in status could be that the state is moving her between jails, into a prison, or even potentially a mental hospital.

We’ll update this article when we find out more information, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news.