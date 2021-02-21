Logo
YouTuber CapnDesDes accused of kissing, sending explicit messages to minors

21/Feb/2021

Charlotte Colombo
Destery Smith

Destery Smith, who goes by the alias of CapnDesDes on YouTube, has faced multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with fans, some as young as twelve, with the alleged victims coming forward and sharing their stories online.

The initial allegation were shared by TikTok’s ‘stripperdreamz’ in early February. She alleged that when she was 13, she started sharing “flirty messages” and explicit photos with Destery, who was 2o at the time, on Twitter. She also alleges that he offered to fly her out to stay with him.

Another allegation she made was that while she was speaking to Destery, she reached out to other girls on Twitter who were communicating with him. She claims that one of the girls, who was 15, recounted in messages to her how she kissed Destery.

“There are probably hundreds, if not thousands of young girls who have been used, exploited and groomed by Destery,” she said.

Following the release of these TikToks, Smith’s former friend Nathan Davies — who was part of the DesandNate YouTube channel — shared how he ended his friendship with Destery after finding out he was cheating on his girlfriend at the time, Amber.

On the allegations, Davies said that “we’ve probably only scratched the surface of the things he’s done,” and that he has “met a handful of people who have shared their experiences with me.”

Another former friend, Leighton Stollard, also made a statement on Twitter claiming that he “knows for a fact Destery keeps folders of tons of videos and pictures of his exes or any girl that has ever sent him nudes.”

A further allegation was shared by TikTok user ‘urgirladrie,’ who claimed that Smith would encourage fans to Snapchat him in the evenings, and claimed that when she was 12, the YouTuber would try and initiate sexual conversations with her on the app.

@urgirladrie

Its much worse than I thought

♬ original sound – ur girl adrie

Twitter user Kaitlyn Marie then shared a video statement on the platform on 13 February, wherein she claimed that she began an online relationship with Smith around the time she was diagnosed with chronic health issues and was struggling with her mental health.

Marie claimed in her statement that Smith “took advantage” of her while she was “sick and vulnerable.” She added: “Who knew that dozens of us would have stories about Destery Smith.”

Another Twitter user Kimberly then posted a Tweet on 17 February revealing a blog post allegedly made by Smith when he was 19 wherein he admits that his girlfriend at the time was 15 years old. The post said: “She is 15, and I am 19 […] I don’t think there needs to be an age limit on how you feel towards someone.”

Although Destery has not made any official comment on the allegations, streamer Damon Fizzy posted an unverified screenshot which he alleges was from Smith in a message to a fan.

The screenshot says: “I know that regardless of making some DUMB ass choices in my life that luckily, like any human being, I’ve learned from, I can safely and confidently say […] I never sleep with anyone underage.”

Smith has since made his Twitter private, but hasn’t made any further public comment on the allegations.

Marc D’Amelio roasts Charli superfan who asked to date her on Twitter

21/Feb/2021

Julian Young
Charli Marc DAmelio Blended
charlidamelio / marcdamelio

Share

A Charli D’Amelio superfan has been left red-faced on Twitter after he tried to ask the TikTok superstar out on a date, only to be brutally shut down at every turn by the internet celebrity’s hilarious dad, Marc.

The D’Amelio sisters — Dixie and Charli — have become two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, and have amassed over 150 million followers (combined) since they started creating short-form content on the platform.

They’ve also accumulated a dedicated fan-base, although some fans don’t always agree with how the two live their lives.

Despite some bumps in the road, the sisters generally enjoy interacting with their passionate supporters. One extremely hopeful fan — looking to score a date with Charli by asking her father for permission — ended up getting shut down by Marc D’Amelio and roasted by the internet in the process.

On February 20, a Twitter user by the name of ‘Rogan Bode’ tweeted at Charli’s father, Marc. Getting straight to the point, he asked superstar’s dad “Can I date your daughter?”

Despite being straightforward, Marc did not appear entertained by the fan’s blunt request. “You mean may I date your daughter?” he responded, pointing out the grammatical error in Bode’s tweet, and then told the fan to “Try again.”

Even after that response, the fan seemed unbothered and tried again (using proper grammar this time): “May I date your daughter?” Despite the wording, the fan was still rejected, and Charli’s father responded with a simple “No.”

Another rejection didn’t stop Bode from trying again.

He tweeted back at Marc and said “Please. If you look at my TikTok you can see how nice of a guy I am Marc.” Charli’s father did not appreciate that response either, and blasted him again: “Marc? We are on a first-name basis? Try again.”

Even after facing rejection a third time, the fan was not ready to give up. “Mr. D’Amelio. I would be honored to drive down to LA. Meet the D’Amelio family. And take Charli on a romantic first date. Is that alright with you?”

Unfortunately, Charli’s father didn’t think his final effort was worth a response, and simply chose not to reply. In Marc’s absence, other Twitter users took to flaming the fan over his rejections.

“[He’s] down real bad,” one user joked.

Another replied “Man you messed up big time,” and a third user speculated the whole exchange was an attempt to gain a bit of internet clout: “Man is desperate for some TikTok fame.” Another user pointed out that Bode’s profile included photoshopped images of himself with Charli, which probably didn’t help his case.

Unfortunately for the eager fan, he not only missed out on a date with Charli, but will have to deal with the internet roasting him over the hilarious attempts to convince Marc to give him a chance with his daughter.