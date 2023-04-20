YouTuber Brent Rivera under fire for “plagiarizing” other creators

Popular YouTuber Brent Rivera is coming under fire for “plagiarizing” other creators after a fellow influencer called him out for copying his video ideas and thumbnails.

Parallel thinking is a common occurrence that happens across many creative industries, with filmmakers, music artists, and more taking inspiration from other works quite often.

However, one YouTuber is being called out for outright copying other content creators’ videos, and even thumbnails… and the internet isn’t happy about it.

Popular YouTuber and TikTok star Brent Rivera is facing backlash after being accused of “plagiarizing” work from other creators after YouTuber David Liu noticed some glaring similarities between his videos and projects from his peers.

Brent Rivera faces backlash for “plagiarizing” YouTube videos & thumbnails

“Wow, I rarely call out creators, but… Brent Rivera is a plagiarist,” he wrote in a tweet. “For the video that I got to work on with @falchook, Brent copied the: idea, title, thumbnail, hotels, story elements. So I’m kinda mad.”

Liu went on to provide a thread of similar instances, with Rivera seemingly copying ideas and thumbnails from YouTubers like Matthew Beem, Zealous, Andrew Does, and even Airrack.

“Although one can’t do anything about copyright, I’d probably suggest most people in the YouTube space block him to avoid him pillaging ideas from your content,” Liu advised in another post.

Liu’s Twitter thread has stirred up quite the conversation about plagiarism and parallel thinking in the space… but this isn’t the first time Rivera has come under the microscope.

In February, Rivera released an apology after he called security on a fellow YouTuber who was staying in the same hotel as him — an altercation that resulted in the involvement of local authorities to diffuse the situation.

Although Rivera claimed he “wasn’t proud” of how he handled the ordeal, he continued to receive criticism over the altercation, and it doesn’t look like the internet has any more goodwill for him following this latest expose.

