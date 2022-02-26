YouTuber Bradley Martyn tells Andrew Schulz he could “beat the f**k” out of Jake Paul

YouTuber Bradley Martyn told Andrew Schulz he was confident in taking on Jake Paul should the two ever meet in an MMA bout.

Paul has been taking the boxing scene by storm since lacing up the gloves on his way to a 5-0 record. The 24-year-old influencer makes huge spectacles of his fights and it’s been attracting attention from big talents like Conor McGregor.

The YouTuber’s young career has been piquing the interest of many social media influencers with speculation of who his next fight should be.

Though a bout between Martyn and Paul isn’t expected in the future, Schulz wanted to hear the fitness influencer’s idea of how that fight might go down.

Advertisement

To Paul’s credit, Martyn thinks a striking fight between the two would be interesting, but if it were a true MMA-style bout, there’d be no competition.

“Yeah, I’d beat the f**k out of [Jake Paul,]” Martyn said after Schulz brought up the idea. “In MMA. Boxing? No.”

The pair were impressed with Paul’s run in the ring which has so far displayed the fighter’s strength against opponents.

Read more: Jake Paul could be recruited to MMA fights by Wiz Khalifa

But Martyn was frank when he said his weight and grappling abilities would make quick work of Paul in mixed martial arts.

(Timestamp at 3:08 for mobile viewers)

Advertisement

Admittedly, the name of the game would stay relatively the same depending on if the fight was boxing or MMA. If it was the former, Martyn said he would probably have a difficult time keeping up with strikes.

Read more: UFC legend Michael Bisping eager for Jake Paul fight: “Sign me up!”

But if it was MMA, he would be able to tire out Paul by putting pressure on the fighter and forcing him to tire out heading into deeper rounds.

Paul has been turning heads since starting his boxing career that has made a big impression of fellow YouTubers like Schulz and Martyn.