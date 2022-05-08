YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt detained after exploring Russian space center

Benjamin Rich, known as YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt, was arrested and detained by authorities in Kazakhstan after exploring a Russian-owned space center.

Benjamin Rich is better known under the YouTube moniker Bald and Bankrupt, where the content creator explores mysterious and often dangerous parts of the globe.

With over 3.5 million subscribers tuning in for his vlogs, the YouTuber’s latest journey to a Russian-controlled space center is his most controversial yet.

Rich was detained at a Russian space center in Baikonur by local authorities.

Benjamin Rich was held by local authorities at Baikonur Cosmodrome, along with his wife Alina Tseliupa. Russian politician and Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, explained that the “exact level of participation in illegal activities” was yet to be decided according to Sky News.

While Rich was initially held at a launchpad within the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the YouTuber was later released and fined for his unauthorized exploration of the area.

Rich later responded to concerned followers on his Instagram, beginning by saying “apparently people think I’m in a gulag because of some Twitter post.”

He continued: “I was questioned by Russian police for a few hours for going to see the Buran Rocket, without the special permission and given a £60 administrative fine, just like hundreds of foreign adventurers before me.”

Before heading to the Cosmodrome, Rich was last seen on Instagram admiring Soviet mosaics in an unspecified location.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome was established by USSR Ministry of Defence on June 2, 1995. Built to serve as the base of operations for the Soviet space program, the area is known for the launch of Vostok 1 (the first human spaceflight in history) and Sputnik 1 (the first artificial satellite).