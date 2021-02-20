YouTuber Asian Andy Films accused of sexual assault

YouTuber Asian Andy Films has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her help amid the snowstorms in Texas. The YouTuber has said he will share his side of the story.

The woman, Mia, says she called Andy when her power went out and she lost access to water. She owns a pet lizard, whose safety was in danger due to the freezing temperatures.

Between February 16-19, Mia claims she stayed in Andy’s house, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her after rejecting his advances.

In a Twitlonger, Mia explained how she made it clear she wanted no romantic or sexual relationship with Andy. She claimed Andy ignored this request, and “touched her” when other people were not around.

On her final day staying in his house, Mia said she was woken up “in shock”.

“Andy was spooning me, had his leg wrapped around me, his hand underneath my shirt groping me while dry humping me,” she said.

“The moment I woke up and realized what was happening I felt like I was going to throw up and had to pry him from me and tell him to stop.”

She then paid $57 for a Lyft back to her house. “I didn’t feel safe enough with Andy driving me home,” she said.

“I have been bawling my eyes out since I got home. I have never felt more violated in my entire life.

“Please girls be careful who you trust. You shouldn’t have to deal with creepy behavior and nonconsensual acts of any kind. I hope no other girl has to deal with this behavior.”

Andy tweeted on February 20 to say he will be responding to the allegations. “I will be sharing my side,” he said.

Andy entered made headlines earlier in February when he made $16,000 by sleeping and allowing viewers to wake him up with donations, which triggered his Alexa into waking him up.

Mia has urged people not to send hateful messages to or harass Asian Andy.