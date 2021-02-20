Logo
YouTuber Asian Andy Films accused of sexual assault

Published: 20/Feb/2021 14:53

by Luke Edwards
Asian Andy Films on YouTube
YouTuber Asian Andy Films has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her help amid the snowstorms in Texas. The YouTuber has said he will share his side of the story.

The woman, Mia, says she called Andy when her power went out and she lost access to water. She owns a pet lizard, whose safety was in danger due to the freezing temperatures.

Between February 16-19, Mia claims she stayed in Andy’s house, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her after rejecting his advances.

Asian Andy with his YouTube plaques
Asian Andy has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

In a Twitlonger, Mia explained how she made it clear she wanted no romantic or sexual relationship with Andy. She claimed Andy ignored this request, and “touched her” when other people were not around.

On her final day staying in his house, Mia said she was woken up “in shock”.

“Andy was spooning me, had his leg wrapped around me, his hand underneath my shirt groping me while dry humping me,” she said.

“The moment I woke up and realized what was happening I felt like I was going to throw up and had to pry him from me and tell him to stop.”

She then paid $57 for a Lyft back to her house. “I didn’t feel safe enough with Andy driving me home,” she said.

“I have been bawling my eyes out since I got home. I have never felt more violated in my entire life.

“Please girls be careful who you trust. You shouldn’t have to deal with creepy behavior and nonconsensual acts of any kind. I hope no other girl has to deal with this behavior.”

Andy tweeted on February 20 to say he will be responding to the allegations. “I will be sharing my side,” he said.

Andy entered made headlines earlier in February when he made $16,000 by sleeping and allowing viewers to wake him up with donations, which triggered his Alexa into waking him up.

Mia has urged people not to send hateful messages to or harass Asian Andy.

Lil Nas X shares his life story with fans in surprising TikTok series

Published: 17/Feb/2021 21:26

by Virginia Glaze
Lil Nas x releases life story tiktoks
Viral music artist and all-around social media star Montero ‘Lil Nas X’ Hill has surprised his fanbase by sharing his life story in an unexpected series of inspiring TikTok videos.

Lil Nas X skyrocketed to fame in 2019 with the release of ‘Old Town Road,’ a humorous take on classic country music with a hip hop twist, which quickly took over the internet and radio stations all over the United States.

Ever since then, Nas has become a cultural icon in the net’s collective consciousness, consistently killing looks with his flashy fashion sense and releasing more original music that has proven to be a hit with fans.

While the star boasts an array of social media accounts, no one expected him to open up about his personal life via TikTok, of all places — but that’s exactly what happened in February 2021.

In a series of short videos, Lil Nas dove into his past, revealing that he’d become the first in his family to be accepted into college.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows; during his college days, Nas suffered from hypochondria and constantly worried he would die of an illness, and his grandmother passed away.

A year later, he dropped out of college and moved in with his sister after finding happiness in making music — but after creating his first mixtape, his sister kicked him out of her home.

@lilnasx♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

Claiming he was “feeling hopeless,” Lil Nas X then said he moved in with his brother, where domestic violence occurred “every day.”

In late 2018, the soon-to-be star released ‘Old Town Road.’ As he didn’t have the cash to promote his song, he used “memes” to get the track to go viral. Thanks to a TikTok trend that came about some time later, the song blew up in popularity, which led him to sign with Columbia Records in 2019.

“It took me places I never thought I could go,” Lil Nas said of his success with the song.

@lilnasx♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

Thus far, Lil Nas X’s TikToks have been met with immense acclaim from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in just two days’ time.

His success story is certainly inspiring, sparking courage and hope in the hearts of young creators everywhere thanks to his soul-baring videos.