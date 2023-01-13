YouTuber Andrew Callaghan breaks silence amid sexual assault allegations

With multiple accusations of sexual assault level against YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, the Channel 5 journalist has broken his silence to hit back at the alleged victims’ requests for compensation.

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from Callaghan surfaced on January 12 following a viral post on TikTok from Caroline Elise, a supposed victim. A handful of women spoke up after seeing her initial accusations, also chiming in with their stories of purported sexual assault at the hands of the 25-year-old content creator.

Various women involved accused Callaghan of forcing himself on them, coercing them to do things they weren’t “proud of,” and in one instance, even allegedly kissing a minor when he was 22.

Article continues after ad

One day on from these posts all gaining traction across social media and Callaghan has now broken his silence indirectly. Through a legal representative, his views on the matter were conveyed to TMZ, claiming he is “devastated” by the accusations.

“Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow.”

Furthermore, the legal representative also honed in on a financial aspect seemingly bubbling behind the scenes. According to Callaghan’s team, various alleged victims raising their voices are also seeking financial compensation in the midst of this outpouring.

Article continues after ad

“While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: All Gas No Breaks Callaghan is best known for his work on the ‘All Gas No Breaks’ YouTube channel wherein, he investigates a wide range of communities across America.

TMZ reports Caroline Elise requested compensation at an opportune moment “just minutes” before Callaghan’s ‘This Place Rules’ documentary premiered on HBO. She allegedly asked for a certain amount out of his “fat check” from the television network. Callaghan seemingly denied this request, which then led to her speaking up on TikTok.

Since the discourse became public, Caroline Elise has since made her TikTok account private.

Of yet, the YouTuber is yet to publicly address the accusations himself either through a statement or directly on social media.