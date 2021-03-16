YouTuber AJayII finally updates concerned fans after three-month absence - Dexerto

YouTuber AJayII is finally back after a three-month absence, and she put the rumors about her health and wellbeing to bed, claiming it was nothing more than a break.

AJayII is one of the most popular music reviewers on YouTube. She has more than 700,000 subscribers and often gets hundreds of thousands of views on her videos.

But strangely, she stopped posting on social media and producing content for several months. Rumors about her health and wellbeing spread like wildfire, and naturally, people were concerned.

It was all speculation, and not everyone believed it.

Someone claimed they contacted her, and she said she was fine and wanted to take some time off to relax and “play League of Legends.”

Of course, that was never confirmed. But the good news is that she’s finally back, and naturally, that means she’s alive and well.

AJayII posted a new video on her YouTube Channel called ‘2021 Grammy Awards Winners,’ in which she reacts to the winners and shares her thoughts. But before she dove into it, she took a moment to tell fans where she’s been.

“Happy new year. I missed y’all so much. I missed y’all,” she said. “Where the hell have I been, you asked? I took a break, as simple as that. But we are back, honeys. We are back.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 0:00 and 0:30.

And that’s all there is to it. It turns out she was burnt out and just needed a break. A social media detox is good and perhaps necessary from time to time.

In hindsight, there might have been a bit of an overreaction. But it goes to show how much her fans care about her, which is nice.

In the end, though, we’re all just glad to see her back and doing what she does best.