YouTube star Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill, known for his viral lip-sync videos, has passed away aged 27 following heart surgery complications.

In a post on Keenan Cahill’s official Facebook page, it was announced that YouTube star had passed away on December 29, aged 27.

In a GoFundMe set up by the family, they explained that Keenan had open heart surgery 12 days prior, and although he was starting to recover, “complications arose that he couldn’t overcome.”

“Keenan had Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which is a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away,” they explained. “He was first diagnosed at the age of 1. Because of his rare disease, he has had countless surgeries over his short life including a bone marrow transplant.”

Keenan rose to internet fame in the early 2010s, thanks to the lip-sync videos he uploaded to YouTube which went on to get millions of views.

The viral star collaborated with a number of different celebrities, including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, and many more.

“Thank you to everyone that made Keenan’s short life memorable,” his family continued. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Keenan’s social media has been flooded with messages of love from fans across the world.

The post on Keenan’s official Facebook page went on to say: “Keenan is an inspiration and let’s celebrate by remembering all the content he created, artists he collaborated with, music he produced and the love he had for everyone who supported him over the years.”