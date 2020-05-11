YouTube star Corey La Barrie confirmed dead after car crash

Popular YouTuber Corey La Barrie has been confirmed dead after being involved in a fatal car crash on the night of his birthday on May 10, as reported by TMZ.

According to local law enforcement, 25-year-old La Barrie and a passenger, fellow YouTuber and tattoo artist Daniel Silva, were driving a McLaren sports car when the two "somehow crashed into a street sign and tree."

While Silva emerged alive and was treated for a broken hip, La Barrie unfortunately died from his injuries after being transported to a Los Angeles hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are currently being investigated by authorities, with TMZ also reporting that the driver, YouTuber Daniel Silva, will be arrested for murder either during treatment or after being discharged from the hospital.

Police likewise told TMZ that witnesses claimed both YouTubers had attended a birthday party for La Barrie before driving away in the sports vehicle, and that Silva was seen drinking.

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad, also claimed that Silva was driving while under the influence that night, as alleged in an Instagram post uploaded shortly after news of Corey's death broke.

"...Everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad wrote. "This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, I don't how I’m supposed to do this without you."

While the exact details of the crash are unknown at this time, TMZ reports that the McLaren may have been traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the tree and street sign, with La Barrie taking the brunt of the impact from the accident.

The 25-year-old YouTuber was part of a duo with fellow content creator Crawford Collins, boasting over 104k subscribers on their joint channel. La Barrie was a popular entertainer in his own right, with over 335k subscribers on his personal channel.

La Barrie leaves behind two siblings and a swath of friends and fans after his passing, with many mourning the YouTube star in wake of the tragic news.