YouTube shuts down LoFi Hip-Hop Girl stream over “false” copyright claim

Emma Hill . 27 minutes ago

The immensely popular YouTube stream ‘Lofi Girl’ has been issued with a copyright strike by YouTube, forcing the site to take the never-endng livestream down.

Lo-fi music streams are one of the most popular pieces of content on YouTube. For some, their soft and soothing melodies can help focus while plowing through work, unwind after a long day, or even provide some background noise during a creator’s stream.

One of the biggest channels is Lo-Fi Girl, whose huge catalog of calming music has helped them gain 10.2 million subscribers on the platform as of writing.

However, the channel surprised fans by revealing that their main stream had been taken down by YouTube after receiving what they say is a “false” copyright strike.

Lofi Girl hit with copyright strike on YouTube

On July 10, Lofi girl shared an email they’d received from YouTube telling them that it was taking down their stream ‘lofi hip hop radio-beats to relax/study to’ due to a copyright breach.

However, they argued that the copyright strikes were “false” and, along with their fans, called out directly to YouTube to respond.

The plan worked and YouTube eventually confirmed that the copyright strikes were not only false but aggressive.

“Confirmed the takedown requests were abusive & terminated the claimants’ account. We’ve resolved the strikes [and] reinstated your vids – it can sometimes take 24-48 hours for everything to be back to normal! So sorry this happened.”

However, this isn’t the first time the channel has been mistakenly hit with a copyright strike from YouTube and been forced to end their stream. Hopefully, this latest strike will be the last.