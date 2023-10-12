YouTube shuts down IShowSpeed’s India stream for “policy violations”

YouTube has terminated IShowSpeed’s most recent ‘in real life’ (IRL) stream in India for “policy violations.” However, it’s not totally clear what caused it.

Darren Watkins, also known as IShowSpeed, a 19-year-old American streamer, is one of the most popular names in the streaming industry these days. On his live broadcasts, the streamer has interacted with some of the world’s most prominent figures, including football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as well as global entertainment icons like Kim Kardashian and Drake.

On the other hand, Speed is known to travel the world and engage in irl streams for his followers, demonstrating the culture of countries such as Japan and Scotland.

Now, the streamer has arrived in India, one of the most talked-about countries he desired to visit due to his obsession with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and the Tunak Tunak Man (Daler Mehndi).

IShowSpeed IShowSpeed was seen freestyling with Indian Rapper MC Stan.

Consequently, Speed arrived in Mumbai, India on October 12, 2023, and was spotted zipping around in a taxi. Later, he collaborated with the Indian rapper MC Stan in a freestyle session and even played cricket on his stream. Due to “Policy Violations”, YouTube abruptly terminated the three-hour broadcast.

Here is what fans believe to be the primary cause for it.

IShowSpeed’s India stream gets suspended by YouTube

Fans are speculating that this is due to the copyrighted Bollywood music that IShowSpeed played during his taxi ride.

Both the songs that he played, namely Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Blue Eyes and Akon’s début Bollywood single Chammak Challo are owned by the record label T-Series.

During the broadcast IShowSpeed avoided playing copyrighted songs on the car radio, he ended up playing them on his speaker, which is the main theory behind the takedown.

It isn’t a permanent ban or anything like that, but Speed will have to be careful moving forward as strikes in quick succession can lead to a bigger problem.

However, he was recently unbanned by Twitch so he might have a fallback.