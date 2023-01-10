YouTube responds as creators panic over video views dropping

YouTube responded on Twitter just shortly after creators began to panic over seeing their views drop on videos across the platform.

There’s no doubt that any regularly active user of the internet has experienced some sort of issue with their favorite website at some point in time, even bigger platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

As a matter of fact, Twitch recently left the streaming community in shambles after an Amazon Web Services outage brought the website to its knees.

Now, YouTube has issued an update on Twitter just shortly after creators began to panic over seeing their views drop on videos across the platform.

YouTube responds as creators panic over views dropping

On January 9, YouTubers began sharing on Twitter that they noticed views on their videos were going down sporadically, including longtime creator Phillip DeFranco among dozens of others.

“If your video looks like it died today it’s because Youtube appears to be “deleting” views. My show was performing great, a 3 out of 10,” he explained. “But then 50,000 views disappeared. Thought I was going crazy.”

Just a few hours later, YouTube issued a response regarding the issues.

“if your views are dropping, don’t panic! there’s an issue with real-time viewership drop and we’re working on the fix now,” they said.

After their tweets, creators were left to wonder whether or not the Google-owned platform will give them their views back. Many are recalling a similar situation in which they were returned, easing the minds of many.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, however. In the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other stories.