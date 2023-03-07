New YouTube changes will allow monetized creators to curse more

YouTube has once again changed its profanity policy, opening the door for more leniency where monetization and curse words are concerned.

In November of last year, YouTube updated its “approach to profanity” by adopting new advertiser-friendly guidelines that proved incredibly strict.

For instance, YouTube would limit ads to or demonetize content creators who uttered profanity within the first 15 seconds of a video.

The news that such changes would retroactively affect older videos didn’t sit well with YouTubers, either. Fortunately, a new update on the matter shows YouTube listened to feedback and plans to act accordingly.

YouTube new profanity policy allows for more curse words

YouTube’s Creator Liason has shared an update that’s sure to please monetized content creators. notably, the latest changes to the platform’s profanity policy remove some of the restrictive guidelines added a few months ago.

Curse words will no longer be treated equally under the revised guidelines, for one. “Moderate profanity” at any point can receive the green icon. Videos with background music featuring curse words can now receive ads, too.

Meanwhile, videos with profanity in the title or thumbnail are still unable to run advertisements. And limited ad placements will go to videos with f-bombs that appear in the first seven seconds or repeatedly throughout.

According to a member of YouTube’s ads policy team, these changes are the result of a review of the most recent profanity guidelines. The team found the previous update culminated in a “stricter approach than intended.”

So far, it seems content creators are delighted by the newest changes. YouTuber Macrackle claims two of their videos have already been “re-monetized” because of the adjustment. Others like gaming YouTuber Ryan Latham are happy to see that “YouTube actually listens to their creators.”