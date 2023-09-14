YouTube icons Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes get engaged & fans are obsessed

The OG YouTube couple, Zoella and Alfie Deyes, announced their engagement on Instagram after 11 years of dating – and fans are going crazy.

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced their engagement after 11 years of dating. The couple announced the news in a joint post on their Instagram pages on Wednesday, September 13, which sent followers into a frenzy.

Zoe, 33, and partner Alfie, 29, were seen in the clip embracing each other with Harry Styles’ song Music For A Sushi Restaurant playing in the background before Zoe excitedly ran towards the camera and lifted her hand to flash her huge ring.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The post was met with thousands of likes and comments congratulating the happy couple. Scottish YouTube star and Make-Up guru Jamie Genevieve gushed: “Ahhhhh CONGRATS!!!!,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

Singer Talia Mar commented: “Omggg so happy for youuuuuu.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fellow YouTuber Joey Graceffa wrote: “Ahhhhh! Congratulations!!!!!! love you both so much!! so so so happy for you guys!”

Zoe and Alfie have been in a relationship since 2012 and Zoe first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year. This came after the couple had been mistakenly outed by their friend and fellow vlogger Jim Chapman, who had caught them kissing in the background of one of his videos.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The couple live in the Brighton area and often post videos to their YouTube channels showcasing their life.

The couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Ottilie Rue, who was born in August 2021, and they are currently expecting their second child in December 2023.