Logo
Entertainment

YouTube group Asian Boss raise huge amount to prevent shutting down

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:30

by James Busby
Asian Boss YouTube
Asian Boss YouTube

Share

YouTube media company Asian Boss has raised over $572,329 after viewers flood the channel’s GoFundMe page to help save it from shutting down. 

Asian Boss has delivered much-needed insights on the latest news and trends from Asia, with the aim of ‘bringing the world closer together’. Since being founded, the media company has given a voice to North Korean defectors and helped shed the light on Korea’s booming K-pop industry. Asian Boss has never shied away from tough tops and has continually given people the platform they need to tell their stories. 

Unfortunately, the channel’s investors suddenly went bankrupt due to the ongoing crisis, forcing Asian Boss to cut 40% of their employees. The team is now just months away from shutting down for good. However, viewers from around the world have rallied together and are currently trying to save Asian Boss from closing its doors for good. 

Asian Boss needs your help

Asian Boss
Asian Boss
Asian Boss told the story of one of Japan’s last remaining ninjas.

Asian Boss was founded by Stephen Park and Kei Ibaraki seven years ago. Since then, the media company has given its viewers insights into Asia that are neglected by mainstream media. The team has reported from Japan, Korea, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and more in its pursuit for local insights into current social/political issues. 

During this time, Asian Boss has raised over US$700,000 through their videos which has been used to help people in need. Everything from building an elementary school in India to helping struggling single mothers and fathers in Korea. The team has always been focused on giving back to the community it covers, helping those that society often neglects.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” says Stephen Park Founder & CEO of Asian Boss. “Through storytelling, we’re able to give a voice to the voiceless, and help people in difficult situations through the power of our own community.” 

Asian Boss has never been afraid to cover controversial and sensitive topics, but this has often led to the demonetization of the channel’s videos. This led the team to pursue financial backing from investors, which have now gone bankrupt due to the ongoing crisis. 

“We’re in the process of moving out our office,” says Stephen. “At this rate, we’re going to have to stop all of our overseas productions as well. This is…it’s painful, it’s really painful.

 I don’t know if you guys can relate, but I’m the kind of guy who hates asking for help. I try to solve every problem by myself. But, since I started Asian Boss I came to realize that if you want to accomplish something big, you can never go at it alone.”

For the first time ever, Asian Boss is asking its viewers for their help in raising the $700,000 it needs to continue making content. Since the channel’s video went live, it has reached 1.5M views on YouTube and received $572,329 in donations.

If you wish to donate to the campaign, you can do so by going straight over to the official Asian Boss GoFundMe page. You can also show your support by participating in the #SaveAsianBoss campaign and following the YouTube channel. 

Entertainment

Jake Paul v Ben Askren: YouTuber against UFC star boxing fight announced

Published: 26/Jan/2021 15:32 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 15:40

by Jacob Hale
ben askren v jake paul boxing match
Instagram: benaskren

Share

Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul is due to take to the ring for another boxing match later this year, and it will be against none other than former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paul has been looking to make a name for himself outside of the content space in recent months, with boxing his path of choice. Brother Logan has also been making waves in combat sports, with a fight scheduled to take place against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Jake most recently took on former NBA star Nate Robinson, which he won in emphatic fashion, and has since been trying to goad a $50,000,000 fight out of Conor McGregor.

Now, his next fight looks to be official, with Paul set to take on retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in a professional, eight round boxing match on April 17, 2021.

As reported by ESPN, this will be organized by Triller Fight Club at an unannounced location. The full card is expected to feature familiar names from the world of boxing both present and past, as well as other social media celebrities and MMA fighters. These announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

“I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than [Jorge] Masvidal,” Paul said. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?”

Askren was also full of fighting words for Jake, who hasn’t had quite the fighting career he himself has enjoyed yet. “I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter. I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like.”

Askren added that Paul has had “a privileged life” and “doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is.”

Ben himself is a former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, a two-time NCAA champion and had a 19-2-0 record in his MMA career.

All fighting fans — and Jake Paul fans — now set their sights to April 17 to see whether Paul is really a fighter that can hang with the professionals, or whether he’s all talk.