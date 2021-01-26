YouTube group Asian Boss raise huge amount to prevent shutting down

YouTube media company Asian Boss has raised over $572,329 after viewers flood the channel’s GoFundMe page to help save it from shutting down.

Asian Boss has delivered much-needed insights on the latest news and trends from Asia, with the aim of ‘bringing the world closer together’. Since being founded, the media company has given a voice to North Korean defectors and helped shed the light on Korea’s booming K-pop industry. Asian Boss has never shied away from tough tops and has continually given people the platform they need to tell their stories.

Unfortunately, the channel’s investors suddenly went bankrupt due to the ongoing crisis, forcing Asian Boss to cut 40% of their employees. The team is now just months away from shutting down for good. However, viewers from around the world have rallied together and are currently trying to save Asian Boss from closing its doors for good.

Asian Boss needs your help

Asian Boss was founded by Stephen Park and Kei Ibaraki seven years ago. Since then, the media company has given its viewers insights into Asia that are neglected by mainstream media. The team has reported from Japan, Korea, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and more in its pursuit for local insights into current social/political issues.

Read More: Valkyrae reveals how Twitter helped her

During this time, Asian Boss has raised over US$700,000 through their videos which has been used to help people in need. Everything from building an elementary school in India to helping struggling single mothers and fathers in Korea. The team has always been focused on giving back to the community it covers, helping those that society often neglects.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” says Stephen Park Founder & CEO of Asian Boss. “Through storytelling, we’re able to give a voice to the voiceless, and help people in difficult situations through the power of our own community.”

Asian Boss has never been afraid to cover controversial and sensitive topics, but this has often led to the demonetization of the channel’s videos. This led the team to pursue financial backing from investors, which have now gone bankrupt due to the ongoing crisis.

“We’re in the process of moving out our office,” says Stephen. “At this rate, we’re going to have to stop all of our overseas productions as well. This is…it’s painful, it’s really painful.

I don’t know if you guys can relate, but I’m the kind of guy who hates asking for help. I try to solve every problem by myself. But, since I started Asian Boss I came to realize that if you want to accomplish something big, you can never go at it alone.”

For the first time ever, Asian Boss is asking its viewers for their help in raising the $700,000 it needs to continue making content. Since the channel’s video went live, it has reached 1.5M views on YouTube and received $572,329 in donations.

If you wish to donate to the campaign, you can do so by going straight over to the official Asian Boss GoFundMe page. You can also show your support by participating in the #SaveAsianBoss campaign and following the YouTube channel.