 YouTube Gaming set to add another big feature to compete with Twitch - Dexerto
YouTube Gaming set to add another big feature to compete with Twitch

Published: 2/Sep/2021 12:06

by Jacob Hale
youtube gaming and twitch
YouTube/Twitch

youtube

It looks as though YouTube Gaming is looking to capitalize on their massive steps forward in the livestreaming process by introducing a new feature to directly compete with Twitch.

On August 30 and September 1, YouTube Gaming signed DrLupo and TimTheTatman as exclusive streamers on the platform, bringing them away from the ever-popular Twitch that has dominated livestreaming for so long.

To many, it signals a slow changing of the guard, with two of Twitch’s biggest stars moving to a close competitor.

With YouTube mounting pressure on Twitch, it looks now like another big change is coming, moving them even closer to truly competing with the Amazon-owned service.

After the announcement of TimTheTatman joining, the head of YouTube Gaming Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt was joining in the celebrations online.

One tweet has caught the eye of fans and streamers alike, however, as it hints at a major Twitch feature becoming available on YouTube streams.

One user suggested that YouTube Gaming should add a subscription gifting feature, the same as can be found on Twitch, and Fwiz simply responded with a gif that has left fans feeling very optimistic.

As 100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop pointed out, YouTube have added many great features for streamers and viewers, and sub gifting looks set to be next.

Since he joined the platform in November 2019, YouTube have added the ability to clip streams, subscriber-only chats, polls, member loyalty messages and many more.

With the platform continuing to improve their service and pile the pressure on Twitch, it’ll be interesting to see whether it can truly compete.

It goes without saying, though, that they’ve got plenty of plans to move YouTube Gaming forward — and this will be music to the ears of streamers looking to move away from Twitch.

