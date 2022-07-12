YouTube Gaming creators can now turn their clips into Shorts

Dylan Horetski . 2 hours ago

YouTube has announced that streamers on the platform can now turn their clips into YouTube Shorts straight from the iOS app.

In 2021, YouTube Shorts was launched as the website’s competitor to short-form video platforms like TikTok.

It quickly gained popularity, as many creators use YouTube Shorts to supplement their existing long-form content or even clips from their live streams.

Now, YouTube has announced that creators will now be able to turn stream clips into YouTube Shorts directly from the app on iOS devices.

YouTube Shorts can now use stream clips

They revealed the new features on the YouTube Help community page. It details that users with an iOS device will be able to turn clips from their stream into YouTube Shorts that will be uploaded to their channel.

YouTube

They added: “If you’re not yet familiar with Clips or don’t have them enabled on your channel: Clips allow your viewers to select a 5-60 second segment of your content (both video uploads and streams) that can be shared with others on YouTube and across third-party platforms. You can turn Clips off/on for your channel in your advanced settings in YouTube Studio”

As we mentioned earlier, however, there are a few stipulations to the new feature at the time of writing with the biggest one being that it’s only rolling out to creators with iOS devices at first and it will be slowly rolled out to those users within the coming weeks.

How to turn clips into YouTube shorts

In their post, YouTube detailed how to test out the new feature.

Watch a clip of a video that belongs to you

Click on the ‘Create Short’ icon

The content of the clip will be imported into the shorts creator

Make more edits (if you want) to the new Short by trimming and cropping the original Clip

The feature appears to be rather simple to get around, and will potentially bring more and more YouTube Gaming streamer’s content over to Shorts — but we’ll have to wait to see.