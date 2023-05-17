YouTube confirms new policy won’t delete Reckful, Totalbiscuit, and others’ channels

YouTube has confirmed that Google’s new policy of deleting inactive accounts will not affect dead creators like Reckful, Totalbiscuit, and others.

On May 16, 2023, Google revealed that they will begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years. This would remove their Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Photos, and more.

Many quickly began to worry about the YouTube accounts of deceased creators like Reckful, Totalbiscuit, and others.

However, YouTube Creator Liason Rene Ritchie has confirmed that they will not be removing accounts that have videos uploaded to their channel.

Article continues after ad

YouTube confirms accounts with videos will not be deleted

In a tweet on May 17, just a day after the policy was revealed, Rene made the policy clear in a tweet replying to a concerned fan.

“Confirming we have no plans to delete accounts with YT videos,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This means that the accounts of Reckful, Totalbiscuit, Emily Hart, and dozens of others will not be deleted once the policy comes into effect in December 2023.

The policy would also affect accounts in the future, meaning fans of Technoblade, RS Glory and Gold, and more were worried about losing their favorite creator’s content in the near future as well.

Article continues after ad

While many appreciate Richie’s comment on the situation, others are still worried that Google might decide to do so in the future.

We’ve reached out to YouTube for another comment, and will update this article should they respond.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.