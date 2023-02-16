YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down after 9 years

YouTube’s longtime CEO, Susan Wojcicki, has announced that she’s leaving her position at the video-sharing company after leading the platform for nine years.

On February 16, 2023, Susan Wojcicki announced her departure from YouTube after leading the platform as its CEO for nine years.

The “personal update from Susan” was initially sent to YouTube staff earlier that morning, but was publicly posted to the site a short while later.

In the update, Wojcicki revealed her reasons for stepping down from YouTube, claiming that she wants to focus on her personal life and family, as well as a few passion projects in the interim.

Article continues after ad

Susan Wojcicki reveals reason for stepping down from YouTube

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she explained.

Wojcicki also revealed the site’s new leader who will be taking her place — Neal Mohan, who will be stepping in as SVP and new head of YouTube.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mohan has served as YouTube’s Chief Product Officer and helped launch some of the platform’s biggest features like YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and YouTube shorts, on top of leading its Trust and Safety Team.

Article continues after ad

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees,” Wojcicki wrote. “Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube.”

YouTube: Ludwig Susan Wojcicki has met with several high-profile YouTubers for interviews about the platform and its policies during her time serving as CEO, including names like streamer Ludwig Ahgren.

Including her time at YouTube, Wojcicki has spent 25 years with Google and will continue to play an advisory role for the search engine giant and Alphabet.

“Beyond that, I’ll still be around, so I’ll have a chance to thank the thousands of people from all across the company and the world who I’ve worked with and learned from,” she concluded.

“…I always dreamed of working for a company with a mission that could change the world for the better. Thanks to you and your vision, I got the chance to live that dream. It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of it, and I’m excited for what’s next.”