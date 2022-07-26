Young Twitch streamer banned after harassing female streamers “because it’s funny”

Calum Patterson . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A young Twitch streamer has been suspended from the platform after a clip went viral, showing them watching a female streamer and saying that “harassing women” was “funny” and “content.”

Twitch streamer Amanderz shared the clip on her Twitter, showing the young streamer watching her on his own broadcast. She captioned the post “reasons why I’m scared of the new generation of kids.”

The streamer, who is potentially not old enough to stream on Twitch, says “I am so cold right now, I hope her t**ties warm me up. Why are they deleting my [comments]?! She is my girlfriend, I don’t know what the f**k she is talking about.”

He continues, “anyway, time to go harass more women because it’s funny and it’s content.”

The young streamer’s channel has now been removed from Twitch, with the page now reading “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

It’s not known whether he was banned due to his comments, or because of his age – Twitch’s terms of service state that “in order to register for a Twitch account you must be at least 13 years of age.”

It is also against Twitch community guidelines to harass other broadcasters on the platform, even if the harassment takes place off Twitch services.

The clip has also sparked responses from the streaming community, pleading for older creators to set a better example.

Streamer QTCinderella implored streamers to stop “giving attention” to “‘hot take’ sexist men”, who could encourage copycat behavior.