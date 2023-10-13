Young girl’s friendship with creepy doll has internet “terrified”

The internet has been left “terrified” after the parents of a young girl revealed she had befriended a creepy doll meant for Halloween.

If there is one rule that any horror fan knows, it is not to befriend the creepy doll that comes into your possession — Chucky, Annabelle, and M3GAN should be enough proof as to why.

This rule especially applies to children, though it seems that forbidding the budding friendship between a young girl and a potentially possessed doll might be harder than expected.

Article continues after ad

Gary Whitta, an English author, screenwriter, and game designer, took to Twitter to reveal his daughter had befriended a creepy doll intended as a Halloween prop. And she wasn’t eager to give up her new pal.

Article continues after ad

Sharing a photo of the young girl embracing the doll, Gary wrote, “This was supposed to go out on the front porch but she’s decided it’s her new best friend and won’t let it out of her sight.”

Article continues after ad

The doll was ultimately dubbed “special baby” by its new bestie, and any attempts to return the creepy family addition to storage or the front porch were not met well.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Instead, Special Baby was treated to a makeover with some new hairclips to ensure its terrifying blacked-out eyes were always visible.

Gary jokingly wrote to Twitter that he could feel the doll “following [him] around the house and staring at [him] with murderous intent.”

Article continues after ad

Users of the platform were ‘horrified’ by the unsettling friendship, with one person theorizing that the Special Baby “probably comes to life at night and tells her how to handle you. May want to sleep lightly.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone, however, was opposed to the unusual bond; “She’s going to unhaunt the doll, and I am here for it.” Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.