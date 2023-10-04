You can now get a degree to become an influencer

Those who are interested in becoming influencers can get an official degree from South East Technological University in Carlow, Ireland.

The term “influencer” has been thrown around in mainstream media for years. As we approach 2030, the idea of an influencer is becoming less of a dream for just a lucky few and more of a reality for the masses.

With platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X, there are endless avenues to post content on… All of which have the potential to turn a profit for those who are the most dedicated and have original ideas.

Some creators are also paving the way for a new generation of employees, centered around the idea of being an “influencer.” There is already evidence of companies beginning to use the platform to seek out potential candidates and get their product to the masses.

The influencer market size has more than doubled from 2019, with the market being estimated at 21.1 billion U.S. dollars. Profits in the billions of dollars will require more than just one-off courses to achieve, which is exactly what South East Technological University is attempting to capitalize on.

An influencer degree is more than meets the eye

Their influencer degree seems to be centered primarily around marketing and how to market oneself while keeping up with latest trends. The best example of this can be found on TikTok, which has seen the rise of numerous users becoming some of the most popular creators on the platform.

“We knew there was a space and need for this, we just needed to develop the course into a Bachelor’s degree and get it ratified,” Irene McCormick, a senior lecturer at the university, told the Washington Post.

Other universities such as USC, Cornell, Duke, and Chapman have offered similar courses, but they are centered around one-offs instead of being combined into an official degree. South East Technological University is set to bring on 40 students to the program next year.

However, McCormick is expecting it to grow with the popularity sparked by the university’s summer course, which was taught by viral TikTokers and field experts.

As the influencer industry grows, there is more opportunity for degrees like the one from South East Technological University.