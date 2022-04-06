Yella Beezy pulls perfect prank on Jake Paul with squad in ski masks

Rapper Yella Beezy pulled off the perfect prank on YouTube boxer Jake Paul, completely befuddling the influencer after rolling up with a squad of buddies wearing ski masks.

Jake Paul is no stranger to getting into the occasional scuffle. The YouTube star notably scrapped with 50-0 boxing champ Floyd Mayweather ahead of his exhibition against big bro Logan Paul last year.

Jake now boasts an undefeated 5-0 record and he’s seeking another opponent for an upcoming match, calling out some of the biggest names in the combat sports world.

That being said, the youngest Paul bro was definitely not ready for what rapper Yella Beezy pulled on him during a recent night out on the town.

Yella Beezy pranks Jake Paul with group of guys wearing ski masks

Texan rapper Yella Beezy pulled up on the budding boxer with a squad of friends all wearing ski masks, as though they were getting ready to deliver a divine beatdown on the YouTuber for some unknown reason.

Luckily, it was all just a practical joke — but Beezy claims that Paul “was about to take off running” when he saw the group walk up to him.

The entire ordeal ended in laughter for everyone involved, with Jake admitting that he had no clue what was going on but was certainly ready for trouble.

“Look at them — they’re in ski masks!” a shocked Jake laughed. “Bro, look — there are eight people! And you were all looking like this,” he continued before mimicking the group’s overly-serious and intimidating walk toward him.

Beezy and Jake ended the encounter with a hug, making for a surprisingly wholesome moment to end the unexpected prank.

One thing’s for certain; this moment was definitely more lighthearted than that time Jake pranked mixed martial artist Dillon Danis with a drive-by water balloon fight back in 2020.