XSOLEIL star Meloco Kyoran reveals why she joined NIJISANJI EN, not JP

Andrew Amos

NIJISANJI EN’s Meloco Kyoran is a self-professed long-time fan of the VTuber agency. The XSOLEIL star had to get in by any means necessary ⁠— so when she couldn’t join the JP branch anymore using her native tongue, she put everything into making EN.

NIJISANJI EN’s branch has a diverse range of backgrounds with their ever-growing membership. Not all are from the ‘Western world’, with a wide range of languages and cultures represented under the one roof.

One such member is Meloco Kyoran. The XSOLEIL star, who debuted just a month ago, is a native Japanese speaker. It’d make sense for her to try and join the main Japanese branch of NIJISANJI, but it didn’t pan out that way.

She was answering questions from fans on stream, when one asked why she debuted in the EN branch versus the JP branch, using her native language. It was a pretty simple explanation: there wasn’t a clear path for her.

“Why am I not in JP and debut in EN instead? There’s a lot more people curious about that compared to what I thought,” she mused, according to a translation. “Since my debut, I’m still lacking in my English skills, and I’m a streamer who has a strong desire for self-approval.

“Why this is the case is my life has always been a battle royale, and then while I’m in the middle of it, NIJISANJI JP is having open auditions. In the last two years or so, they’re like ‘we closed our normal format of audition.’”

While she did not directly address this, it potentially hints at NIJISANJI relying on their internal Virtual Talent Academy (VTA) program to get new Japanese members, rather than open auditions like they run for other branches.

The VTA trains VTubers from the very beginning, starting with basic streams until they feel confident enough to progress into the fully-fledged NIJISANJI ecosystem. The program is now starting to push new talents into the spotlight after its June 2021 launch.

Meloco just missed the boat and was in a bit of limbo, so she turned her eyes to the newly debuting NIJISANJI EN, which was holding auditions around the same time.

YouTube: Meloco Kyoran Meloco Kyoran finally got into NIJISANJI with XSOLEIL after a number of previous auditions, she revealed.

“A lot of things happened ⁠— NIJISANJI EN was born and there was an audition for the first generation,” she said. “I was a kid who had been watching NIJISANJI all this time, so I had to join so badly. I wanted to join.”

Meloco revealed she initially auditioned for the first generation of NIJISANJI EN, but was knocked back due to a lack of experience, she claimed.

“I applied for the first generation audition. I’ve never talked to anyone about this ⁠— not even my genmates. I applied for it, but I didn’t get through.

“I was dropped… I think because I had no entertainment [or streaming] experience, and I was just a little girl [who was a fan] ⁠— what can a little girl like me do? Of course I didn’t get through, I was just a dreamy little girl.

“I was a little shocked after I didn’t make it through, and I couldn’t watch any NIJISANJI EN for a while after. Every now and then I’d see clips but yeah.”

She then spent the following months working hard on her English skills to be more proficient, and she finally made it through for the seventh generation of NIJISANJI EN with XSOLEIL.

“I was surprised when I learned ⁠— I was like ‘I’m getting accepted?’ I was really happy. After doing this and that, I made it into NIJISANJI EN ⁠— that’s the story.”

Now she’s thriving, with many complimenting Meloco on her ability to pick up English so quickly after just a short few years, and continuing her rapid ascent as the fastest-growing VTuber of the wave.