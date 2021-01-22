Logo
xQc’s attempt to weed out Mario Kart stream snipers goes hilariously wrong

Published: 22/Jan/2021 14:08

by Jacob Hale
Twitch: xQc

Stream snipers are up there with some of the most annoying things that streamers have to deal with, but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel couldn’t stop laughing when he tried uncovering them in a Mario Kart broadcast.

As far as stream snipers go, xQc has got to be one of the most affected on Twitch, but that’s almost to be expected when you’re one of the most popular names on the platform.

No matter what he’s playing or the attempts he makes to keep himself hidden, xQc will always have multiple snipers coming after him and hunting him down in-game.

Now, it turns out even Mario Kart isn’t a safe space for him, as he found out in hilarious fashion during his January 21 stream.

xQc instagram photo
Instagram: xqcow1
xQc has become arguably the biggest name on Twitch.

While streaming the iconic animated racing game, the Canadian star was becoming increasingly suspicious of how many stream snipers he was being swarmed by throughout the races.

So, before a race started, he took it upon himself to speak to his stream and ask them not to move forward if they’re stream sniping. “Guys, Hold B, so you at least don’t go forward,” he asked of those who were listening. Then, as it started up, he reiterated the point once more, urging snipers to not go forward.

Expecting maybe a small handful of the other players to stay still, xQc switched to the back camera — and when the race started, eight of the 11 opposing players started hopping around him at the start line, clearly having fun at his expense.

Luckily, xQc saw the funny side, immediately dropping his head and laughing before backing out of the race, unable to speak through the laughter.

Simply saying that he’s “done” and cracking up at the “bulls**t” he had to endure, even xQc couldn’t be mad at how his games were ruined, in disbelief at the level of commitment his viewers showed.

While stream snipers in games such as Warzone, Fortnite and others must get increasingly frustrating, it’s impossible not to see the funny side of something like this — even if it does cost you some Grand Prix wins.

Rust

OfflineTV Rust server creator explains why big streamers have stopped playing

Published: 22/Jan/2021 12:23

by Connor Bennett
Rust characters running round with the OfflineTV logo
Facepunch Studios/Offline TV

Twitch streamer and creator of the OfflineTV Rust server baboabe has explained why many big streamers have gone away from playing on the RP and PVP servers.

Even though its been around since 2013, Rust has seen unprecedented levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to Twitch streamers flocking to the game. 

For the most part, the biggest creators had been spending their time on OfflineTV’s different servers. However, in recent days, a few streamers have decided to quit – stating that they need a break and have gone on to play other games.

With a few quitting, it’s prompted a bit of an exodus, and many of the biggest streamers have gone back to their usual games or sought out a bit of a variety. As for why that’s the case, Abe, the creator of the server, has an answer. 

rust vehicle
Facepunch Studios
Creator’s have flocked to OfflineT’sV RP server ‘The Divide’.

During a brief stream on January 21, the server creator was going over plans for what could be changed moving forward, when questions came in about whether or not players have quit for good. One question, in particular, asked if the server ever had enough longevity for the streamers who played. 

“Longevity was fine. The biggest issue was that everyone streamed and played on the server for literally 300 plus hours,” Abe said, answering questions from viewers. 

“Like, so many people streamed and played Rust for 300 plus hours literally within two weeks, so they were just burnt out, they had nothing else left to do.”

At the crux of it, Rust is all about getting ahead of your opponents by building bases and gathering more resources than everyone else. It can become quite addicting once you’ve got a few dedicated teammates, but you can, as Abe says, burn out quickly.

As for what might happen next, and potentially getting streamers back playing, the map might have to be shaken up with tweaks being made to how fast players can get resources – say, prohibiting gambling. However it’s a fine line, so we’ll just have to wait and see.