xQc weirded out by viewer's bizarre body pillow of him - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer xQc was left slightly creeped out after showing a picture of a viewer with a bizarre body pillow version of the streamer, saying that it “shouldn’t even exist.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has cemented himself as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch in 2020, dominating the list of the highest earning streamers for this year with his account of over four million followers.

His dry sense of humor and honest reactions lead to clippable moments in almost every stream, and his viewers take that as an opportunity to send Felix some of the most bizarre things to see his thoughts on them, and this was definitely one of those times.

The creator had been hosting a stream using the hashtag ‘xqcgift’ where fans could send Felix some of the gifts they received over the holiday season to see how he would react. Naturally messages were pouring in at an extraordinary rate.

xQc reacts to bizarre body pillow

While some shared that they’d received gaming themed art, tools, and wireless charges, xQc seemed a bit bewildered when he pulled up a picture of viewer ItsZoil alongside a body pillow designed to look like xQc – with some peculiar additions.

“What the f**k is that man?” the streamer said, looking pretty weirded out. “Guys he’s had this for a while, this is just weird. That shouldn’t even exist. That shouldn’t exist. Whatever dude.”

The chat had mixed reactions to say the least, with some agreeing with Felix that the pillow was weird, saying “yikes,” and “wtf is that,” though some other fans joked “where can I buy it.”

He moved on from the moment pretty quickly, as there were so many links pouring in from fans who wanted to show him their Christmas gifts that it was impossible to keep up with the speed, so he couldn’t dwell on the body pillow for too long.

The item of unknown origin was certainly bizarre, and it’s probably safe to say that xQc won’t be stocking it as official merch anytime soon.