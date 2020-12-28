 xQc weirded out by viewer's bizarre body pillow of him - Dexerto
xQc weirded out by viewer’s bizarre body pillow of him

Published: 28/Dec/2020 12:33

by Georgina Smith
xQc is baffled by a bodypillow of him
Twitch: xQcOW / Twitter: ItsZoil

Twitch xQc

Popular Twitch streamer xQc was left slightly creeped out after showing a picture of a viewer with a bizarre body pillow version of the streamer, saying that it “shouldn’t even exist.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has cemented himself as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch in 2020, dominating the list of the highest earning streamers for this year with his account of over four million followers.

His dry sense of humor and honest reactions lead to clippable moments in almost every stream, and his viewers take that as an opportunity to send Felix some of the most bizarre things to see his thoughts on them, and this was definitely one of those times.

xQc with headphones on
YouTube: xQcOW
xQc has an unbelievably large following on Twitch.

The creator had been hosting a stream using the hashtag ‘xqcgift’ where fans could send Felix some of the gifts they received over the holiday season to see how he would react. Naturally messages were pouring in at an extraordinary rate.

xQc reacts to bizarre body pillow

While some shared that they’d received gaming themed art, tools, and wireless charges, xQc seemed a bit bewildered when he pulled up a picture of viewer ItsZoil alongside a body pillow designed to look like xQc – with some peculiar additions.

“What the f**k is that man?” the streamer said, looking pretty weirded out. “Guys he’s had this for a while, this is just weird. That shouldn’t even exist. That shouldn’t exist. Whatever dude.”

The chat had mixed reactions to say the least, with some agreeing with Felix that the pillow was weird, saying “yikes,” and “wtf is that,” though some other fans joked “where can I buy it.”

He moved on from the moment pretty quickly, as there were so many links pouring in from fans who wanted to show him their Christmas gifts that it was impossible to keep up with the speed, so he couldn’t dwell on the body pillow for too long.

The item of unknown origin was certainly bizarre, and it’s probably safe to say that xQc won’t be stocking it as official merch anytime soon.

Forsen says he feels “unappreciated” after returning from Twitch suspension

Published: 27/Dec/2020 23:48

by Bill Cooney
Forsen

Forsen

Twitch star Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors said he thinks his communities’ contributions to the streaming platform  don’t get the credit they deserve, leaving him feeling a bit “unappreciated.”

Forsen rose to fame by competing professionally in StarCraft II and Hearthstone, and now is one of the biggest, most established channels on the site.

That wasn’t enough to save the Swedish streamer from catching an indefinite ban after he inadvertently showed a GIF that broke Twitch’s Terms of Service and sent in by a viewer on stream.

He’s now returned and shared some thoughts on the suspension with viewers, and why he doesn’t feel like his community gets the credit it deserves sometimes.

Instagram: @nanisday
The Swedish streamer has a loyal, if not rowdy, following.

Even though he’s not the number one streamer on the platform based on any parameter, that doesn’t mean Forsen doesn’t necessarily contribute to the site in other ways.

“To sum it up, I feel a little underappreciated,” he told viewers. “You know, I might not have the most viewers, the most subscribers, or bring in the most ad money or whatever on this platform, but I do have like an aura effect, ok maybe aura isn’t the best word.”

It wasn’t a bad choice of words though, because Forsen does sort-of buff his fellow streamers, like those who play World of Warcraft, because his community comes up with all kinds of memes and inside jokes, which eventually find their way to other channels.

“What I’m trying to say is that 9/10 good memes/inside jokes come from this community and spread to other communities,” the streamer argued. “So, other communities have more fun, right? And then those viewers stay on Twitch longer.”

The list of widespread Twitch memes that have been credited to Forsen’s community is pretty long, and in almost any stream on the site with active chat, you can find someone using at least one of them.

“Pepelaugh, he doesn’t know, omegalul, pepega,” he said listing some of the more well-known examples. “So yeah, basically in the Twitch raid, I don’t have the most DPS.

“But, in boomer WoW that f***ing one-off Shaman you brought because he has Bloodlust that gives everyone 30% more damage? I’m the Shaman that brings the most damage to the raid.”

If Twitch didn’t have all of the inside jokes and memes that it does, it’s not hard to see how people might spend less time on the site.

As annoying as they can be, they’re also extremely entertaining at times, and a lot of them did come from Forsen’s fans, so maybe the streamer’s comments and sentiment are warranted in this case.