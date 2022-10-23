xQc updates viewers as medical conditions worsen: “I’m bleeding from my ears”

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

xQc has taken a sudden break from streaming due to a severe illness, and he recently updated his fans letting them know that, after receiving treatment, he has ended up in an even worse state than before.

On October 13, following a weekend of TwitchCon San Diego festivities, xQc missed a stream after letting his fans know via Twitter that he was sick. A day later, he posted another update in the form of a video where he explained he had tested positive twice and would report back with more updates.

“Now, I’m getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fine, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt, it feels like getting attacked in the muscles,” xQc stated.

Then, on October 21, xQc reported he had gotten over his initial illness but was now suffering from a double ear infection. He stated that both sides of his face were swollen and that it hurt to talk, chew, and lay down.

xQc reports ear infection symptoms worsen

Two days later, xQc would take to Twitter once more to provide yet another disheartening update. After visiting an Urgent Care center and receiving care, his symptoms have gotten even worse.

“WENT TO URGENT CARE CUZ PAIN WAS UNBEARABLE AND WAS BLEEDING FROM MY EARS, GOT ANTIBIOTIC DROPS. USD THE DROPS, WOKE UP IN A WORSE STATE,” he wrote. “I’M SO SWOLLEN I CAN BARELY HEAR ANYTHING, I CAN’T CHEW OR TALK RIGHT. IDK WTF IS GOING ON I’M GONNA SNAP.”

Fellow Twitch streamer Pokimane advised he visit an ear, nose, and throat doctor, and a large number of his fans voiced their concerns for his health.

News of xQc’s illness comes during a wave of streamers and viewers reporting their own illnesses they contracted during TwitchCon despite regulations being put in place in an attempt to keep attendees safe.