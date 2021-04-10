When will xQc get unbanned on NoPixel? Twitch star gives GTA RP update - Dexerto

The on-and-off relationship between xQc and the NoPixel GTA RP server continues, with the popular Twitch streamer claiming that he’s going to be unbanned just days after he was kicked out.

On April 4, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was banned from NoPixel 3.0, a Grand Theft Auto V Online roleplay server, for the third time. This followed some drama over his chat and other streamers, but it appears that this third strike wasn’t the final one — as he revealed during an April 10 stream.

Asked by viewers when he could be unbanned from NoPixel’s popular server, the former Overwatch League professional player and massive Twitch streamer indicated that it could be happening very soon. As the most-watched streamer in 2021 so far, this is exciting news for a massive audience.

Advertisement

When is xQc getting unbanned on NoPixel GTA RP server?

The most popular streamer on Twitch and the most popular game trend on the platform (at the moment) appear ready to combine once again. In a clip during his April 10 stream, xQc revealed that he could be unbanned “today.”

Responding to a question about his status with NoPixel in the chat, xQc responded that his unban would happen in the immediate future: “Almost 100%, it’s gonna be like today at any given point.”

Why was xQc banned on NoPixel?

As for why xQc was most recently kicked out of NoPixel’s server, it’s not precisely clear — but there was a good deal of drama that preempted it.

Advertisement

After being handed a jail sentence he didn’t agree with by other streamers roleplaying as police officers, xQc seemed to ‘encourage’ his viewers chat-hopping into other streams.

He was sentenced to 224 months in prison, causing him annoyance and his chat to let him know they were heading to other streams to complain. After reading that from his viewers, xQc remarked “thank god,” which is assumed to be the cause for his ban.

This was his third ban from the server, the first for breaking server rules and the second for using a banned glitch against NoPixel’s police.

Read more: Sykkuno defends xQc after his ban from NoPixel GTA RP server

Fans of xQc and NoPixel’s GTA RP server should be delighted to hear that his unban is on the way, as it seems the streamer’s polarizing nature drives entertainment values in Los Santos way up.