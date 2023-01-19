xQc tips restaurant server $1200 and they can’t believe it: “You’re lying?!”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel left his server a massive $1200 tip after he was finished eating on an IRL stream, and she couldn’t believe it.

As one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, if not the biggest, xQc is no stranger to getting donations and support from his fans with each stream.

The Canadian has been given plenty of massive donations in his time on Twitch, some genuine, and some less than so. Though he’s also given away some big wads of cash as well, even buying his fans Christmas presents on occasion.

Well, with his PC struggling to boot after his January 18 stream, he decided to break out and host a rare IRL stream, and ended up making a restaurant server’s day with a massive tip. Though, they didn’t believe him at first.

xQc gives restaurant server $1200 tip in IRL stream

That’s right, xQc’s January 19 stream consisted of him hitting the streets and skateboarding, rather than getting incredibly frustrated by a new game or his chat’s constant backseat instructions.

Though, when he went to grab some food, he wanted his chat’s help for a tip. He used a number randomizer to decide on a figure between $1 and $1200. It landed just under the full amount, so he rounded up anyway.

The streamer then approached his server and informed her of the massive tip, telling her to keep it for herself. As she checked the massive figure, she was visibly moved but said: “You’re lying.” So, he reassured her it was genuine.

Given that xQc had signed the receipt, the tip was genuine and his bank account could be charged for it. He left the restaurant shortly after, so there wasn’t any arguing over it.

His tip went a bit differently than another streamer who tried to give their IHOP server $400, only to be told they couldn’t accept.