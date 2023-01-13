xQc stuns fans by leaving Luminosity after two years

Twitch giant xQc has parted ways with Luminosity Gaming after more than two years with the organization.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become one of the biggest names in the entire streaming world. It’s hard to look anywhere on social media and not find traces of his influence across the space.

Since October 2020, he had been representing the Enthusiast-owned Luminosity brand while reaching some historic heights but the pair’s run has finally come to an end.

xQc’s departure from Luminosity

Lengyel already had quite a name for himself prior to joining the blue-and-white organization, but his star certainly grew during their time together.

Not only has the streamer become a household name at this point, but he continually cemented his place at the top of the industry with their help.

He was named the most-watched Twitch streamer in the world three years in a row during his time with the team.

No reason has been given for the departure at this time, but he did acknowledge the brand’s goodbye tweet to confirm his exit.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to the announcement and share disappointment or make bold predictions about what the future looks like for the Canadian superstar.

“I kinda wanna see x in [100T] just so I can see him model for their clothes,” one commenter joked.

There’s no guarantee that he joins another team, but he’ll surely hear from other organizations hoping to add an all-star name to their content teams.

Regardless, the future is bright for Lengyel no matter what route he takes going forward.