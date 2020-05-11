xQc stunned as indie devs hijack Twitch stream with Dr Disrespect prank

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become yet another developer’s punching bag midway through a horror game stream, after the streamer was trolled with a Dr Disrespect prank that left him more than a bit confused.

Whether it’s an online competitive game, a single-player title he’s playing on stream, or even just a watch-along, xQc has encountered his fair share of trolls and pranks.

While it’s almost become a given for the streamer’s adventures through the internet to find one, sometimes he gets hijacked at the most unsuspecting times.

xQc was playing through acclaimed horror title Welcome to the Game II, trying to save Amalea by hacking into various computers in the game.

As he was running through the dimly-lit hallways and stairwells of the game, an ominous song started playing in the background. It was asking xQc to "get the best a man could get."

Lengyel quickly realized it was Dr Disrespect's famous Gillette song. While the French-Canadian was amused, he just couldn't figure out where it was coming from.

“What’s happening,” the streamer asked. “Where is that playing from? Guys, where is that playing from? Wait, is this game even online?”

With the help of his Twitch chat, xQc managed to figure out where the song started playing from ⁠— the in-game computer. After legging it back upstairs, he managed to silence the YouTube video playing the multi-Platinum hit.

“That’s funny dude,” xQc said, seemingly pretty impressed. “How [did he do it]? That’s crazy. That is nuts. It was actually Adam [the developer].”

It wasn’t the only song the developers of the horror game managed to trick the Twitch streamer with. Adam also managed to boot up Astronomia, commonly known as the Coffin Dance song, to prank him. He also got his chat involved, deciding the streamer’s fate for him.

It was foreshadowing for xQc’s run in the game. Half an hour later, he was hit with the dreaded “Game Over” screen after he was jump-scared in an alleyway.

He couldn’t blame that one on developer sabotage, although it might have helped if he wasn’t forced to run around headless chasing voices.