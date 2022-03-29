xQc slams “stupid” people making jokes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel slammed people for making jokes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, claiming it’s “f**king stupid” given the seriousness of the incident.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith has become one of the biggest talking points on the internet, drawing reactions from all sorts of influencers.

Some condemned the actor for doing it, while others commended him for protecting his wife’s honor. It’s also become quite a meme, with many making jokes about it.

However, that doesn’t sit well with the juicer warlord, who claimed the people making light of it are “f**king stupid” and insisted “violence is never the right option.”

Will Smith really just smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars What is going on?pic.twitter.com/VSVId8rAo3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 28, 2022

“Holy f**k. That was just awkward,” he said after watching it for the first time. “That was a fat ass smack, though. Jesus Christ. Like, I get it. He made a bad joke. I get that he’s mad. But with the kind of slap that was, what if he actually hurt him?

“I don’t think escalating to physical stuff is ever okay. People are saying it’s funny and that he slapped him and rolled his ass. But I think escalating to physical violence is never the right option, even if it’s just a slap. I don’t think it’s needed.

“Even if he wanted to do that, he could have done it later or at another time. I don’t know. I get why people are laughing and making jokes, but I think it’s just f**king stupid. Will Smith is kind of an L lately.”

Despite all the jokes and people defending him, Will Smith held himself accountable and apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed.

“My actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” He also referred to himself as a “work in progress.”