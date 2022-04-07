xQc slams Keemstar for “overlooking blatant sexism” amid IShowSpeed controversy

Top Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit out at Daniel ‘Keemstar’ Keem for “overlooking blatant sexism” following a viral clip of streamer iShowSpeed trash-talking a female teammate in Valorant.

On April 6, the clip of IShowSpeed berating a female teammate went viral, saying “what b*tch? Is a b*tch talking to me? Is a female talking to me? Get off the f**king game and do your husband’s dishes b*tch.”

The clip, posted by Full Squad Gaming’s Jake Lucky garnered thousands of retweets and widespread attention across the community, with varied opinions of whether talking to his teammate like that was or wasn’t acceptable.

I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack pic.twitter.com/grEghVotUF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 6, 2022

Before long, Keemstar called out Lucky, saying that it was “hypocritical” of Jake to call out Speed when he had advocated for “trash talk” in past tweets.

He then even implied that Jake calling out Speed was “racially motivated” — but xQc was quick to call him out on it.

“Apparently, Keemstar seems to think that ‘is a female talking to me? Get off the game and do your wash and dishes’ is good ‘trash talk’ or even ‘trash talk’ at all,” he said in response. “Pretty rich to try to use the racism card while overlooking blatant sexism.”

He then told Keem to “stop baiting women haters” because it’s “getting old.”

Apparently keemstar seems to think that "is a female talking to me? Get off the game and do your wash and dishes" is good "trash talk" or even "trash talk" at all. Pretty rich to try to use the racism card while overlooking blatant sexism. Stop baiting women haters. Getting old. — xQc (@xQc) April 7, 2022

Keemstar didn’t respond to xQc’s tweet, but the Twitch star did pick up a lot of support from the rest of the community after calling out the Drama Alert host.

Speed did go on to post an apology video, not long after Lucky posted the original clip, admitting that he was in the wrong.

“I wasn’t having a good day,” he explained. “I was getting a lot of racist text-to-speech donations, a lot of people talking about my dead aunt, but look: I don’t want to make that no excuse. I’m wrong. I’m just saying, I don’t just bash on people for no reason.

“I was completely wrong in that situation. I can’t say anything to justify that situation, but that clip is from months ago, and I changed from there and I grew … That is not me no more.”

IShowSpeed has already been banned from Riot Games’ Valorant and League of Legends in the past, as well as Fortnite and Twitch. He now streams on YouTube, though Chen, the company’s head of global gaming creators, said “on it” in response to Lucky’s original tweet.

On it. — Lester (@Chen) April 6, 2022

What exactly this means is not yet clear.

There’s no doubt he regrets his on-stream outburst and has apologized for it, but that won’t stop the likes of xQc calling out problems when they arise.