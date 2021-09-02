xQc admits he actually signed an exclusive Twitch deal a long time ago

The Twitch exodus is happening ⁠— but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel won’t be defecting to Amazon’s biggest rival in the streaming space, YouTube. In fact, the French-Canadian star is there to stay on Twitch, signing an exclusive deal “a long time” ago.

YouTube is coming for Twitch’s biggest streamers.

While they slowly snagged the likes of Dr Disrespect and Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter over the last 18 months, as 2021 draws to a close, some big names are making the swap.

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar have been snatched up by YouTube Gaming, and names like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff are reportedly on the giant’s shopping list.

Advertisement

But, the gaming goblin himself, xQc, is off the market.

Lengyel, who is arguably Twitch’s biggest streamer ⁠with almost double the hours watched compared to any other broadcaster in the last year (261 million, beating Brazilian star Gaules’ 156 million in second), is committed to Amazon’s platform.

“I’ve been on a custom deal for a long time now. Nobody made a big deal about it so I didn’t say anything about it either. Why bother saying anything,” he said on a September 1 stream.

Read More: Dr Disrespect gives TimTheTatman big YouTube welcome after quitting Twitch

“It wasn’t like a big ‘oh yeah, these days things always change, but things don’t change here. Today I announce I’m staying with Twitch and I’m here for a long time. Gaming warlord, eternal on Twitch. Bang! I don’t see I hear. Shoot your shot now at twitch.tv/xQcOW.’”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

xQc is a massive asset to Twitch, akin to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins before he made his swap to Mixer in 2019.

He is currently the second-most subscribed-to streamer on the platform with nearly 75,000 active subscribers. He peaked at over 76,000 active subs in May 2021, with over a million lifetime subscribers since he started back in 2015.

Lengyel also has a massive pull on viewership, bringing in on average 70,000 concurrent viewers a stream.

It’s unclear when exactly xQc signed his exclusive deal with Twitch, and how long it runs for.

While he’s sticking it out on Twitch, there’s potential for others to jump ship. Some, like Sodapoppin, have vowed to stay, but the money is on the table for anyone who wants to claim it.