xQc says Twitch streamers are only joining YouTube for money

xQc has called out the recent exclusive YouTube streaming deals, stating that all the moves are purely down to money.

Twitch has recently seen a mass exodus of its streamers leaving as YouTube continues to ramp up its high-profile poaching raiders. As of writing, DrLupo, CouRage, and TimTheTatman have all taken exclusive YouTube deals. These monumental moves have obviously come as a huge surprise to both Twitch and their fans alike.

There are even rumblings that NICKMERCS will also have a “huge, huge move” amid YouTube’s latest deals. Popular Twitch streamer xQc has called out the recent streamer exodus, stating that all the moves are purely down to monetary incentives.

Advertisement

xQc calls out Twitch vs YouTube poaching

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not sh**ting on people that switch platforms,” said xQc. “I hope that people don’t make stories or random speculations about why [they moved], this is purely about money.”

While an exclusive deal may result in a hefty pay raise for those leaving Twitch, the incentives don’t just stop there. For streamers like TimTheTatman the move was a lot more than “purely money”.

In his interview with Business Insider, TimTheTatman explained a few of the reasons he decided to leave the platform: “When I started, I had no family obligations and I could [stream] a lot of hours. The reality is, now that I’ve got my wife and my son, it’s hard for me to stream as much as I did beforehand.”

Advertisement

TimTheTatman’s departure also shares a lot of similarities to DrLupo, who also left the platform due to family commitments. However, xQc firmly believes the main reason Twitch streamers are jumping ship is down to financial incentives.

Read More: xQc admits he signed an exclusive Twitch deal a long time ago

“I’m not saying it’s a problem, but it’s 100% about money,” he continued. “There’s no argument here. The platform [YouTube] isn’t better for the streamer or the viewer, nothing is better. It’s just for money.”

Quite how many more big Twitch streamers will take the plunge to YouTube remains to be seen, but for now, things are looking pretty good for Twitch’s competitor.