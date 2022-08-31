xQc roasts Froste over 100 Thieves income drama: “You aren’t poor”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel roasted fellow streamer Froste after he called out 100 Thieves for not financially supporting him during his time with the organization.

Drama engulfed the Twitch streaming community when former 100 Thieves streamer Froste called out the organization for not financially supporting him during his tenure there.

He slammed 100T for their treatment of him and his content group The Mob, and claimed he was so “broke” the group couldn’t afford to do anything “worth filming.”

Since then, 100T owner Nadeshot hit back at the claim that The Mob wasn’t financially supported during their time in the org. He said, “The fact of the matter, without trying to sound as if I’m holding it against them, they weren’t very big.”

Now, Twitch’s biggest streamer has chimed in on the situation.

Twitch: xQc xQc has over 10 million followers on Twitch.

xQc brutally roasts Froste over 100 Thieves drama

The French-Canadian streamer was live on August 30, playing Mario Kart 8, when he went after Froste’s comments that he wasn’t financially supported by 100 Thieves.

xQc said, “If you’re making $120k you’re not poor, you’re balling the f**k out.”

He then mocked viewers who claimed that a $120k income isn’t much in California, “‘Uuhh, not in California, not in Chicago, not in New York…’ Move! Stop living in sh*tty f**king places!”

Clearly, the 26-year-old streamer had no sympathy for Froste’s claim that he was “broke” during his time with the esports club.

And, if he was broke, Lengyel points out that he and The Mob didn’t have to live in Los Angeles to make content.