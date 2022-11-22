xQc risks Twitch ban after accidentally streaming World Cup highlights

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Top Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel could be struck with a ban from the platform, after accidentally streaming footage Qatar World Cup.

FIFA’s biggest international tournament got underway on November 20, when the host nation Qatar took on Ecuador. The side became the first-ever host nation to lose the opening game at a World Cup.

Since then, multiple matches have been broadcast from the competition, including England’s 6-2 victory versus Iran in Group B.

With so much attention on the tournament, almost all football fans will see their YouTube recommended algorithm push highlights their way. Yet, that can be a risky game for Twitch streamers, such as xQc.

xQc accidentally shows World Cup highlights on Twitch

The second most-watched streamer in October 2022 risked violating copyright rules on the platform on November 21, after walking away from his camera during a livestream. As usual, the chat sat waiting in anticipation for his return.

Moments later, the countdown started for YouTube clips. First of all, Germany’s 7-1 battering of Brazil in 2014 appeared.

Then, it was followed by newer highlights of the England vs Iran game from the ongoing 2022 tournament.

As he was away from the keyboard, the Canadian wasn’t able to step in and change what was on the screen, leaving the footage to roll.

Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka all hit the back of the net for The Three Lions.

xQc will be extremely aware of the risks in broadcasting copyright footage, as he has been banned due to DMCA strikes in the past. In July 2021, for example, the streaming star was suspended for five hours for streaming NBC’s coverage of the Olympic games.

According to Twitch’s DMCA information page, it “may disable a live stream and/or suspend an account if the claimed infringement is continuing at the time we receive the rights holder’s notification.”

They also say: “You are responsible for ensuring that you have the rights to live stream or store copyrighted material on Twitch.” If a DMCA complaint is filed, Twitch is required to immediately remove the offending content.

Whether or not this accidental slip-up will lead to a suspension remains to be seen.