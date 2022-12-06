xQc reveals why he ordered from Uber Eats during Streamy Awards

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

xQc has revealed why he decided to order from Uber Eats during the Streamy Awards after Hasan called him out for ordering food from Shake Shack.

The annual Streamy Awards show took place on December 4, 2022, with streamers like Kai Cenat bringing home his first-ever award.

Popular Twitch streamer xQc ordered Shake Shack for delivery from Uber Eats during the show, and quickly got called out by Hasan on stream the following day.

Now, the streaming star has revealed exactly why he had food delivered to the event in response to Hasan mentioning it on his stream.

xQc reveals why he ordered Uber Eats during Streamy Awards

During his December 6 stream, xQc reacted to Hasan’s mention of him ordering a bunch of burgers from Shake Shack through Uber Eats.

Article continues after ad

“I ordered eight burgers, and everyone that asked for one got one,” xQc explained. “I didn’t wanna go around handing out burgers and being disrespectful.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Bro, the event had ‘snackies’ for three hours on the red carpet and they had alcohol. We sat down at the table and I was ready for the main course. We were given plates that had these mini pie-shaped deserts. I was like ‘yo? like what the f*ck dude.’ I was starving.”

Nobody wants to go to an event for hours when there’s not a major option for food, and it’s clear that xQc was hungry enough to take matters into his own hands.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps next time he’ll order more than just eight burgers to share with other people.