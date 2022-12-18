xQc reveals whopping $500k bet on France to win the World Cup

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Twitch star xQc has revealed his hefty $500k bet for France to win the World Cup Final over Argentina.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has been nothing short of eventful, being absolutely packed with upsets and leaving us all on the edge of our seats.

We’ve seen some fans take their passion for their country a bit far, with one Argentinian Twitch streamer accidentally shattering a glass door after running into it while celebrating too hard.

Now, the World Cup final is here, where after over a month of competition it all comes down to France and Argentina.

Both sides look to claim a third trophy for their nation, but for xQc, a whole lot more is on the line.

xQc reveals $500k World Cup bet

The popular Twitch streamer revealed in a December 18 tweet, just hours before the final that he’s put down an outrageous bet for France to win the World Cup.

Putting down an insane $500k, the Twitch star can expect to see a return of $1.4 million if France ends up lifting the trophy.

“I’VE BEEN SAYING FRANCE IS GONNA WIN IT ALL SINCE THE FIRST GAME,” xQc wrote on Twitter. “PUTTING MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH IS. EASIEST WIN OF MY LIFE.”

Fans of the popular streamer weren’t shy to share their thoughts, and with Argentina being the overall favorite to take it home, many have claimed it’s $500k going down the drain.

Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the game.