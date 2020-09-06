xQc reveals three key moments behind his Twitch success

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is easily one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch today, but it hasn’t always been that way. Like everyone else, the star streamer had to start somewhere and there were a few big streamers who helped him on his way.

If there’s one game xQc is known for it obviously has to be Overwatch, but he actually started out streaming League of Legends matches on Twitch before the game that would propel him to stardom released.

When Blizzard’s hot new team-based FPS dropped in May 2016, Felix immediately fell in love with it, and the rest is pretty much history as we know it.

During a recent stream though, the former OWL pro opened up about some of his first big breaks in the early days of Overwatch that helped build the foundation for the massive community of over 3 million followers on Twitch he has today.

xQc's first big host on Twitch came from none other than fellow former OWL pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won, when the Overwatch hype was just taking off.

"One of the first hosts I got was 125 viewers by Sinatraa back in the day," Felix revealed, long before the two would both be playing professionally in the OWL (though, not at exactly the same time).

The next major moment in his journey to success came when the platform's arguably biggest superstar, TimTheTatman, hosted him with a nice chunk of viewers: "I'm fortunate and grateful for playing with Tim, a long time ago we woke up at 6 AM in the morning, played a bunch of games, we rolled hardcore and won 14 games in a row. He hosted me for 1400 viewers, and I got about ten hundred of those."

The last big moment that Felix brought up was the first day he became a Twitch partner and received his own subscriber button, and even though it happened years ago, he still remembers the exact amount of subscriptions he got on the first day.

"I'm also fortunate when I got a sub button, I got 13 subs in the first day," xQc said with a smile. We do have to wonder though, how many of those original 13 subs are still hanging around causing chaos in chat.

xQc and his community have certainly come a long way since those early days, and today the Canadian streamer regularly pulls in over 10,000 viewers every time he hops on Twitch, which is why he's considered one of the platform's biggest stars.