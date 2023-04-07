xQc responds to Andrew Tate ‘ratio’ after opening up on mental health

Twitch star xQc reacted to getting “ratio’d” on Twitter by controversial commentator Andrew Tate after opening up about his mental health online.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have finally been released from police custody and are now under house arrest pending an ongoing investigation by Romanian authorities.

The brothers were arrested in late December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime following multiple allegations against them.

However, during their stay in prison, Tate’s Twitter account has been quite active, posting messages to his fans regarding his conditions and alleged threats to his life.

xQc gets called out by Andrew Tate on Twitter

Now that he’s back home, Tate’s Twitter account has been more active than ever — even replying to popular Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in a post that’s gone viral.

The Twitch streamer, who boasts over 11 million followers on his channel, opened up about his mental health in an April 6 tweet, writing: “Just sad lately, that’s it. Nothing else.”

While it’s unclear exactly what xQc’s statement is referring to, it’s worth noting that the streamer is currently in the midst of a separation from ex-partner Adept. Leaked divorce filings for the couple showed several stipulations against xQc, preventing him from speaking out about their breakup online and even barring him from gambling.

Andrew Tate caught wind of xQc’s post and let loose with an icy reply: “I can fix you.”

Thus far, Tate’s tweet boasts over 100k likes and 3,000 retweets, beating out the activity on Lengyel’s post by a fair amount and prompting netizens to claim that he’d “ratio’d” the streamer.

xQc reacted to Tate’s response during a recent Twitch stream, where he laughingly admitted that he’d been “ratio’d” by the inflammatory online personality.

“I saw Tate replied,” xQc admitted. “Dude, he f*cking ratio’d me. It is what it is. What can I say, man? [I] literally fell off. Literally got ratio’d by Tate. F*cking [xQc] L, Tate W. Common Tate W. That is pretty common.”

It seems like xQc was able to take the ribbing in good spirits and hasn’t replied to Tate’s post offering to “fix” him.

X’s reply follows a fiery tirade from the streamer against OnlyFans consumers, which he claimed are “hindering” mankind.