xQc recreates classic Summit CS:GO blunder and it’s hilarious

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel accidentally recreated Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar classic CS:GO blunder, and it’s absolutely hilarious to watch.

xQc is one of the most popular creators on Twitch. Sitting at close to 11M followers makes him the 5th most-followed streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. Despite his history of competing in Overwatch, the juicer doesn’t exactly have a good track record of being the best gamer.

During a recent broadcast, the streaming star made a mistake that took fans on a nostalgia trip and reminded them of Summit1g‘s classic blunder during his competitive career in Counter-Strike.

In recent months, xQc has played his fair share of Counter-Strike, which was no different in his June 10 broadcast. However, various clips from him playing the popular first-person shooter in recent times have proven he’s not exactly the best.

During a late-game round on the map Overpass, the juicer surprisingly showed off with one of his best performances yet, securing three kills with an AWP on defense. But, what soon followed was nothing short of hilarious.

After taking down the three attackers, xQc threw his Molotov onto the site to try and assist his teammates. However, it all turned out for the worst when he accidentally walked into his own flames – killing him almost instantly and costing him his sniper rifle.

Adding more fuel to the fire, one of xQc’s teammates poked fun at the popular Twitch streamer. “Oh sh*t, I didn’t realize I was playing with Summit. Holy f**k,” said his teammate, all while the juicer shamefully held his head in his hands.

xQc’s chat was no different as well, with hundreds of messages repeatedly spamming 1g. Of course, in reference to Summit’s identical mistake in a competitive match at the Dreamhack Zowie Open in 2016.

This isn’t the only blunder xQc has made in Counter-Strike recently either. One of the most recent comedic moments came during his stream on June 4, where he went viral after accidentally sabotaging his teammates.