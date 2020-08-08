xQc rages after player deliberately stops him winning Fall Guys round

Popular Twitch star Felix 'xQc' Lengyel hilariously exploded in rage after being eliminated in Fall Guys during his August 7 stream. The former Overwatch pro's match was ruined by a player who kept grabbing onto him.

Fall Guys has taken the gaming industry by storm since its debut in August. The vibrant multiplayer title's hilarious physics-based gameplay has made it a smash hit on streaming platforms.

One of the game's most frustrating elements is the ability for players to grab onto each other. And during his latest broadcast, Twitch star xQc lost it when the mechanic ruined his match.

xQc has Fall Guys match ruined

The streamer was in the middle of playing Fall Guys during his broadcast when a player began to grab onto him. Frustrated, the Twitch star told his chat, "Nice I'm getting held by players. Great."

Due the opponent wasting his time, xQc was eliminated after the time ran out. The star hilariously grabbed his camera and screamed "Why are you holding me!? Why are you holding me!?"

Pressing his eyes an inch from the camera, he screamed about the player's actions. "Why do it? Why do it!? Why ARE YOU HOLDING ME DUDE!?" he continued to yell before fixing his streaming setup.

"F**king bulls**t gameplay mode. Unf**kingbelievable, dude. My god," he exclaimed, before explaining why he was frustrated. "Why was he doing that? Guys, the guy with the baseball cap, why is he doing this? It's a six-man game mode and he's holding me!"

While Fall Guys is incredibly fun, xQc's rage is understandable as it can turn frustrating quickly. And anyone in love with the party title will vouch that the holding mechanic is one of the most annoying elements of the game.

Despite only releasing on August 4, the multiplayer release by Devolver Digital has already become a smash hit. It's so popular that it's even passed Grand Theft Auto V online in active players on Steam.