xQc quits Elden Ring Twitch Rivals event as VTuber wins match despite “breaking rules”

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel quit the Elden Ring Twitch Rivals event after a misunderstanding lead to him losing a match against his opponent who he claims “broke the rules.”



xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Since beginning his streaming career in 2014, ‘The Juicer’ has amassed close to 11M followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Lengyel has also been at the center of quite a few controversies throughout his time as a streamer. More recently he came under fire from his viewers for accepting a gambling sponsor for his sessions on stream.

Now, he’s sparked another controversy during the Elden Ring Twitch Rivals event – as he quit the event early as his opponent was awarded a win despite him claiming they cheated.

During the Twitch Rivals event on June 1, xQc used an item before combat that boosted his defense skills. In turn, his opponent, VTuber streamer girl_dm_, called for the admins and claimed that the fight was unfair.

As a result, the tournament admins awarded xQc’s opponent a free hit on the 26-year-old streaming star, and once the item effects ended, the fight began once again. However, a misunderstanding between the two caused further confusion.

While xQc was expecting the VTuber streamer to get her free hit and back off, she didn’t and proceeded to kill Felix. On the other hand, girl_dm_ was expecting to get her free hit and for xQc to fight back straight after.

While xQc called for them to reset, the tournament admin revealed that after further inspection girl_dm_ would win the match as the health discrepancy was too big to where it’s worth doing a rematch.

After ranting to his chat for a couple of minutes, xQc saw a screenshot of a Twitch staff member, who is also one of girl_dm_’s moderators poking fun at viewers. “‘My streamer broke the rules but still lost. Give him a rematch.’ Chat, yall so silly,” said the moderator.

“That’s so ironic, she broke the rules too but only I got punished,” xQc replied. “I’m done dude, get me the f**k out of this. They can take it it’s fine. I don’t give a f**k”

Lengyel soon after ALT+F4’d from Elden Ring, and decided to continue the rest of the stream with Minecraft, reaction content, and a bit of gambling at the end.