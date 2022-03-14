xQc explains why he’s ‘not surprised’ he didn’t win the Streamer of the Year award

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel admitted he’s ‘not surprised’ he didn’t win the award for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards because he didn’t encourage anyone to vote. Though he insisted it’s not an excuse.

xQc and Ludwig both had stellar years in terms of stream content. xQc streamed for more than 3,500 hours with an average of 75,000 viewers per stream, while Ludwig made waves with a record-breaking subathon.

It saw both of them receive nominations for the Streamer of the Year award at QTCinderella’s The Streamer Awards along with Sykkuno and Mizkif. Only one candidate could win, however, which ended up being Ludwig.

xQc wasn’t surprised about this result, though. “How did this surprise anybody?” he asked on stream the following day.

“I’m so confused about how people even acted like I had a chance to win this,” he said. Then, he explained why, claiming the outcome was obvious.

After the year he’s had with setting up multiple tournaments, music video cameos, show hosting gigs, the illustrious 31-day extravaganza that was his Subathon and more, the esteemed Streamer of the Year award goes to @LudwigAhgren #TheStreamerAwards

The reason is that he didn’t encourage people to vote for him is because he didn’t want it to play out the same way as the time he won the T-Mobile MVP award at the Overwatch World Cup 2017.

For context, he claims “everyone got mad” when he won that award because he campaigned for people to vote. This left him feeling like all he got was a hollow piece of metal. Thus, he didn’t want a repeat of that this time around.

“When we did [The Streamer Awards] voting for content, I clicked on my own square and immediately turned off the page. I acted like it didn’t exist because I didn’t want to skew the votes to make it a popular vote.”

He believes it influenced the outcome, but he wouldn’t want it any other way. “It would have felt like I was using my platform to create a vote, and then I’d win the award that I almost created. That’s kind of lame.”

xQc denied claims it’s an excuse for him losing, though. “People can say it’s an excuse or whatever, but it’s not. It’s more about earning awards in places where I can’t manipulate them. It makes them more worthwhile.”

He also didn’t want to take anything away from Ludwig. “I’m not saying they asked for votes. They promoted it. Don’t take away from Ludwig’s win. But I barely mentioned it, so their fans were much more aware of it.”