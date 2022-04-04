xQc claims he’s received more death threats in April than past six years combined

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claims he’s received more death threats while participating in the Place social experiment on Reddit than he has in the past six years combined, and he can’t believe it.

xQc is one of many streamers who has taken part in the collaborative project and social experiment hosted on Reddit called Place. It began on April Fools’ Day 2017 and was revived again five years later on April Fools’ Day 2022.

The experiment revolves around an online canvas that people can edit by changing the color of one pixel. Once they’ve done it, they cannot do it again for a period of time ranging between five and twenty minutes.

However, after encouraging his viewers to ‘attack’ the pixels of various communities, including My Little Pony fans, thereby ruining their pixel art in the process, he claimed he’s received more death threats than ever before.

“I have gotten more death threats in an hour than I have gotten in the past six years combined from changing pixels from one color to another on a corporate website that makes your f**king lights flash on your monitor,” he said.

“Imagine if you took this much care and this much action in your life in other things that mattered like making something of yourself rather than participating in cold, angry violence because some f**king colors changed. That is f**king illness.”

It’s obviously not the first time xQc has received death threats. He opened up about it in 2020, claiming he stopped hosting other streamers because viewers often threatened him over accusations it “intoxicated” their chat.

However, he insisted the number of death threats he’s received throughout the course of this experiment is greater than ever, and he can’t believe people care enough about mere pixels to dish them out en masse.