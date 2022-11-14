xQc mod says they leaked age of his viewers in meeting with Twitch executives

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

During a recent stream with xQc, one of his mods says he learned the ages of a few of his active viewers after a meeting with Twitch executives — claiming the oldest one is 13 years old.

Since creating his Twitch channel in 2014, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become one of the top streamers on the platform, amassing over 11.3 million followers in the years since.

While he initially gained popularity through competitive Overwatch, Felix has also become well-known for GTA RP, Just Chatting, and Valorant streams.

During a recent broadcast with his mods, one of them says he found out the age of some of his viewers after a meeting with Twitch executives.

xQc’s mod shares age of his Twitch viewers

During his stream on November 13, xQc broadcasted a Discord call with his current and former Twitch mods as they sat around and chatted.

One of his mods, Sundei, revealed that he had a story to tell about Felix about a recent meeting he had with several Twitch executives.

“I had to go into this call with like three Global Marketing Executives. I go into this call, I’m a huge fan of Twitch and I’m active on Twitch. I didn’t say much, but I asked how familiar they are with Twitch,” he explained.

“They said ‘We don’t watch Twitch, but our kids do.’ And I was like ‘Oh, Who do they watch?’ and the one guy said they watch xQc… The oldest was 13. Five other people speak up and say ‘Yeah our kids too.’ The oldest was 13 years old… I thought it was hilarious.”

xQc didn’t confirm nor deny if his average viewer age is that low, but judging by his reaction he thought it was pretty funny as well.

