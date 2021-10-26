xQc instantly regrets letting his Twitch fans make video donations

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel asked his Twitch fans to make media-share Twitch donations during a video-watching stream, but instantly regretted the decision after 1,405 videos and 14 hours of content piled up in moments.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. His channel is ranked seventh in terms of all-time peak active subscriptions, and he currently has 70,878 active subscribers. He also had the second-highest earnings since September 2019.

So, it’s no surprise that he has a massive backlog of media-share donations. For those unfamiliar with the term, it’s a StreamLabs Widget that allows viewers to send steamers videos and songs to play when they tip them.

He casually showed fans a glimpse of his backlog live on-stream.

It happened after he finished watching a video. He dragged the queue in plain sight for everyone to see, leaving them flabbergasted in the process.

Not only did it consist of 1405 videos, which is 14 hours worth of content, but it also showed how much money people are willing to give him to play them. Donations started as low as $2.50 and went all the way up to $200.

The reason he did it, though, was to show viewers why he wanted them to stop. “If you can still hear my voice and you’re donating, actually stop,” he said. “I thought we only had like two hours filtered and two or three hours unfiltered.”

“That’s 15 hours,” he proclaimed. “We’ve never had this much before. This is way too much.” He didn’t want to disappoint fans who had already donated, though, so he decided to see it through. “It’s okay. We’ll see how it goes.”

The reveal has become a huge talking point on social media. It reminded fans just how popular he is, and how far his fans are willing to go to try to interact with him.

It also left people wondering how immense his eventual Twitch subathon will be. The French-Canadian streamer originally announced it all the way back in April 2021, although it was subsequently delayed until further notice.

During his media share stream, xQc calculated how much money he’d make from the backlog. It worked out to be around $18.5k for 14 hours of videos.